Baldur’s Gate 3 romance options explained - they’ll be better than most RPGs!

Larian Studios have discussed romance options in Baldur's Gate 3 and they sound as if they'll be better implemented than in most other RPGs.

Baldur's Gate 3 is coming out in Early Access form sometime in 2020 and we couldn't be any more excited. Yes, we all knew it was going to be good thanks to Larian Studios being the developers, but the gameplay reveal was even more than we had anticipated. There's turn-based combat, the conversations are cinematic rather than far away, and there'll be romance options better than most other role-playing video games.

We're not the only ones excited by Baldur's Gate 3 as yesterday's gameplay reveal has resulted in some already hyping it up to be the greatest RPG ever. While that's a bold proclamation we can't possibly get fully behind, what we can say is that it looks like a modern classic in the making.

It appears to do a lot of things equally as good if not better than the most renowned RPGs to ever be released, and this includes romance options which will - thankfully - be complex and feel real.

Baldur's Gate 3 romance options

Yes, there will be romance options in Baldur's Gate 3.

This isn't surprising considering it's an RPG, but those who were disappointed by The Outer Worlds can now breathe a sigh of relief by fully knowing that romance options won't be omitted in Baldur's Gate 3.

Speaking to VG24/7, senior writer Adam Smith has explained how romance options in the upcoming RPG will be complex by involving aspects such as jealousy, consequences and rewards.

“So, Liselle, she’s the Githyanki. And Githyanki don’t really do monogamy,” Smith told VG247. “So if you sleep with Liselle one night at camp, the next night you might well just find her sleeping with somebody else."

Another example noted by VG24/7 is that vampiric characters will have their own struggles. For instance, it's mentioned that you could need to pass a wisdom skillcheck to ensure you don't overfeed or accidentally suck the literal life out of one of your companions when sleeping with them.

In opposition to the obvious consequence of accidentally killing your companion, overfeeding would result in said companion suffering the next day while you'd be greatly boosted.

Aside from the examples of Liselle and vampiric characters, Smith also mentioned how Larian Studios want to create relationships that are more complex and truer to life by avoiding the pitfalls of most other RPGs.

“We don’t want to make it into this romance system which is, ‘I earned this person.’ We want it to feel more real.

We want to have jealousy. We want to have just great joy in it, as well. But yes, we don’t want it to be a case of, ‘you brought me the gift that I like the most, so you got +50 affection.’ It’s much more based on how you deal with them, and the things you do. So when I say, ‘everyone’s romanceable by everybody else,’ that’s not in every playthrough.”

All of this sounds great as there are plenty of RPGs in the past where romance options have become just a mini-game of picking the right dialogue choice and constantly giving a companion a gift they like.

Obsidian noted that this is one of the reasons they didn't include romance options in The Outer Worlds, but it's better to hear that Larion Studios are attempting to improve upon the feature rather than simply omit it.

Baldur's Gate 3 will enter Early Access sometime in 2020.