Is Baldur’s Gate 3 coming to PS4 and Xbox One? Larian Studios says it “wouldn’t look as cool”

Baldur's Gate 3 coming to PS4 and Xbox One now seems unlikely following Larian Studios comments after their gameplay reveal.

Gameplay for Baldur's Gate 3 was finally showcased yesterday for the first time and it looks incredible. Some are already saying that it could be the best RPG ever, and we wouldn't dare suggest otherwise with the series' lineage combined with Larian Studios' skill as developers. However, while ridiculously exciting, it now appears unlikely that it will come to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One after Early Access on Steam and Google Stadia.

When discussing the prospect of Baldur's Gate 3 landing on PS4 and Xbox One after Steam and Google Stadia, Larian Studios' David Walgrave suggested that it "wouldn't look as cool":

" Mmhmm! I don't think that current-gen consoles would be able to run it [Baldur's Gate 3]," Walgrave told Eurogamer. "There's a lot of technical upgrades and updates that we did to our engine, and I don't know if it would be capable of being able to actually run on those things.

Maybe it could run, but then we would have to tone down the textures and this and that and it wouldn't look as cool anymore."

Although this suggests it's unlikely that Baldur's Gate 3 will arrive on PS4 and Xbox One, it's still plausible to believe that it will one day arrive on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X sometime in the future.

Walgrave told Eurogamer that they are now simply focusing on PC and Stadia, but that they'll work on maximising the audience afterwards.

"So, the previous [Baldur's Gate] games, we ported them to PC, Mac, Switch, Xbox and PlayStation. Because when you've been working on a game for three years or so, you just want to maximise the audience, like let's sell it to more people!

Yeah I mean it's still selling. And I think especially for Baldur's Gate 3 - which will have just like, higher [expectations] and bigger attention from everyone - I think we'll work on it, but let's first make it for PC."

While unconfirmed, a PS5 and Xbox Series X release is perhaps a realistic expectation as the Baldur's Gate games are on console, and Larian Studios have transitioned their Divinity Original Sin series to console after their PC launches in the past.

It would be amazing if it did land on consoles as it appears to be a game everyone should be able to play and enjoy. Either way, we just cannot wait until it launches in Early Access format sometime in 2020.

Original story:

Announced at E3 2019 through a sickeningly brutal and unforgettable trailer, Baldur's Gate 3 is coming to Steam in 2020 via Early Access format. However, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One loyalists want to know if it'll arrive on their consoles after it's fully released.

Despite Sony cancelling booths for the likes of The Last Of Us Part 2, there will still be exciting games at PAX East including a gameplay reveal for the hotly-anticipated Baldur's Gate 3.

Below you'll discover when this gameplay reveal will take place, as well as whether Larian Studio's project is currently slated for PS4 and Xbox One.

Baldur's Gate 3 gameplay reveal PAX East

The first gameplay footage for Baldur's Gate 3 will finally be revealed at PAX East.

Larian Studio announced on Twitter that Baldur's Gate 3 gameplay will be shown off at PAX East on February 27th at the times of 12:30 PST, 15:30 EST and 20:30 GMT.

A special guest is said to be present at the reveal, and it'll be viewable live on YouTube for those who cannot attend in-person.

As for what people can expect in terms of gameplay, Larian founder and creative director, Swen Vincke, simply told Eurogamer in 2019 that the title is in good hands.

"It's in the hands of people who love Dungeons & Dragons," said Vincke. "There's an enormous amount of people here who geek-out completely - there's a lot of people here, actually, for whom [Baldur's Gate] was their first RPG so they want to do their utter best making the best game they've ever made. They take it very, very seriously.

But it's still us making it - it's not the original guys making it - so you will see what we think makes a good RPG, in 2019 and going forward. Expect to be surprised."

Will Baldur's Gate 3 be on PS4 and Xbox One?

Baldur's Gate 3 has not been announced for either PS4 or Xbox One.

Instead of PS4 and Xbox One, Baldur's Gate 3 has only been announced for PC and Google Stadia.

It will arrive on Steam in Early Access format sometime in 2020, and - despite not being announced - it's possible it will land on Sony and Microsoft's consoles at some point in the future.

Although it'll probably be for the PS5 and Xbox Series X instead, there's a good chance Baldur's Gate 3 will land on Sony and Microsoft's consoles as the Enhanced Editions of Baldur's Gate 1 and 2 were both made available on the Xbox One and PS4 in October 2019.

In addition, Larian Studio's Divinity Original Sin series landed on both consoles after their PC launches.

So, while not confirmed, it's plausible that Baldur's Gate 3 will land on consoles at some point in the future.