Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Arteta shares what Arsenal's £35m man said to him as he walked off the pitch

John Verrall
Mikel Arteta the manager
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi shouldn't be out for too long, if he was just suffering with cramp.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Everton FC at Emirates Stadium on February 23, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

Mikel Arteta has told Football London that Shkodran Mustafi said to him that he simply couldn't play any more towards the end of their Europa League tie with Olympiacos.

Arsenal were knocked out of Europe in the last minute yesterday, in what was a heartbreaking defeat for the Gunners.

To make matters worse there were fears that Mustafi had picked up an injury, after he had to be taken off. 

And Arteta is hoping that the Arsenal centre-back was just suffering with cramp, rather than a serious problem.

And when asked for an update straight after the game, the Arsenal boss said: "I don't know. He said to me 'I cannot play anymore', I don't know if it's a cramp or a muscle injury so I'm sure there will be a few of those because the players were exhausted, they played four times in seven days and it was physically a very demanding game."

 

Mustafi has improved significantly under Arteta’s time in charge so far, and the £35 million (Guardian) German defender has established himself as part of Arsenal’s first choice centre-back pairing at the moment.

The Gunners had been in fairly strong defensive form leading into their game against Olympiacos, but they made some bad errors last night.

Shkodran Mustafi of Arsenal looks on during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Everton FC at Emirates Stadium on February 23, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

Arsenal went into the game with a 1-0 advantage from the first-leg, but were unable to hold on and the Greek side made them pay in the last minute.

Arteta’s side were clearly crestfallen at full-time, but they will need to bounce back quickly, as they are in action again on Monday against Portsmouth.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch