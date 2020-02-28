Netflix: Is Always a Witch season 3 confirmed? Fans thrilled with long-awaited return

It's back, but Always a Witch season 3 is already something worth considering.

Netflix, keep 'em coming...

The popular streaming service continues to deliver in 2020 after having their biggest year yet in 2019. This year they've pleased documentary enthusiasts with the likes of The Pharmacist, cinephiles with Uncut Gems, thriller fanatics with The Stranger and Stranger Things obsessives with I Am Not Okay with This.

Along with new seasons of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, they haven't really given anyone much to complain about. They've even delivered the anticipated second season of Always a Witch!

The Colombian Spanish-language series first arrived on the service in January 2019. Admittedly, it proved a little divisive due to arguments over a certain narrative thread, but it certainly earned plenty of admirers too.

The likes of Lenard Vanderaa, Angely Gaviria and Carlos Quintero turned in impressive performances in this tale of a witch named Carmen Eguiluz (Angely Gaviria), flitting between seventeenth-century Cartagena, Colombia and the present.

It may be back for a second season, but let's look further ahead for a moment...

Is Always a Witch season 3 confirmed?

No, Always a Witch season 3 is yet to be confirmed.

However, it's a little early for concrete renewal news. If it's to be confirmed, then we can make an informed prediction of when to expect it.

Season 1 arrived on January 1st 2019, while season 2 surfaced on February 28th 2020. That's a hefty fourteen-month gap.

If we can expect the same again, then Always a Witch will likely reach screens sometime in April 2021 or perhaps even a month later in May. When you have time travel to work with there are plenty of avenues to explore down the line, with season 2 also touching upon some intriguing new characters to work with.

Fans thrilled over Always A Witch season 2 return

Renewal for more episodes makes even more sense when considering the joy fans have felt upon seeing season 2 finally arrive to binge through.

Some have been anticipating its return for some time, while for others it made a pleasant surprise for the weekend ahead.

Check out a selection of tweets:

Always a Witch season 2 was so damn good bro. — D. ‍♀️ (@dejthedoll) February 28, 2020

Yoooo there is a new season of La Siempre Bruja aka Always A Witch on #Netflix and I am so #pumped!!! <3 — Juul van Meijel (@juulvanmeijel) February 28, 2020

They brought back always a Witch on Netflix!! Season 2!! ‼️ — Planetary Foxx (@CalmViolets) February 28, 2020

Season 2 of always a witch is here — (@naturallyneka) February 28, 2020

