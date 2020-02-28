Altered Carbon: Who is Dig 301? Actress Dina Shihabi plays AI in Netflix show!

The second season of Altered Carbon brought a number of new faces.

The new season of the dystopian Netflix show features the likes of actress Dina Shihabi.

Joining the stellar cast of Anthony Mackie, Lela Loren and Chris Conner, Dina stars as Dig 301.

Her character is also a close friend of Chris' Edgar Allan Poe. So who is Dig 301?

MORE TO COME?: Altered Carbon showrunner hints at season 3

Meet Dig 301

Actress Dina Shihabi has joined the second season of Altered Carbon in the role of Dig 301.

Dig 301 is an ancient archaeological artificial intelligence and a close friend of Poe on the Netflix show.

The character has been out of work for some time, but she finds a new purpose when she agrees to help Poe.

Explaining more about Dig 301's role, the show's executive producer Alison Schapker told IGN: “Dig is an out of work AI to an ‘archaeolog’ — that’s what we call the archaeologists on the planet who assisted people who dug into these Elder artifacts because there was a civilization there before humans colonized this planet.”

Who is Dina Shihabi?

Dina Shihabi is a Saudi Arabian-Palestinian actress, but she is based in America now. One of her most memorable roles is Hanin in Jack Ryan's season 1.

For that, she received a nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series at the 2019 Critics Choice Awards.

Dina is also known for portraying Neda Kazemi in Netflix’s Daredevil.

EXPLAINED: Altered Carbon: What is the meaning of Meths in Netflix series?

What are people saying about Dina Shihabi as Dig 301?

They love her! Many fans find Dina a lovely addition to Altered Carbon's cast.

One fan tweeted: “Hands down the best addition to the cast @dinashihabi...Poe was an amazing AI but I'll be damned if Annabel wasn't central to the entire storyline in a unique way.”