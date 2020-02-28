Altered Carbon: Meths' meaning explained in Netflix series - meet the wealthiest immortals!

Altered Carbon is back for a new season on Netflix. The cyberpunk series is known for using a lot of futuristic terms. So who are the Meths?

Altered Carbon aired its first-ever season back in 2018. The series is set 300 years in the future where technology has made immortality possible.

Now that the show has dropped its second season, several terms remain unknown for viewers.

One of them which you will be hearing a lot is 'Meths'. Let's find out who they are and what the meaning behind the word is.

ALSO ON NETFLIX: Alberto Ammann has history on Narcos

Who are the Meths?

The Meths are the richest people in the show. Since they have loads of money, they can afford to change their bodies as many times as they want.

They are pretty much the definition of eternal life on the planet.

One of the wealthiest Meths on Altered Carbon is billionaire Laurens Bancroft (played by James Purefoy).

He's one of the oldest living characters on the show and has had many clones of his original body. He is one of the first founders of the Meths and over 360 years old.

MORE TO COME? Altered Carbon showrunner hints at season 3

The meaning behind Meths explained

The term Meth comes from the word Methuselah.

Methuselah is a biblical patriarch from the Bible and a well-known figure in Judaism, Christianity and Islam. He is the father of Lamech and the grandfather of Noah.

It's believed that Methuselah has lived for 969 years, making him the oldest person ever mentioned in the Bible.

So Altered Carbon must have drawn inspiration from that since the Meths are also one of the longest-living people on the show.

Where do the Meths live?

The megarich lifestyle of the Meths allows them to live anywhere they want.

But since they are super-wealthy, they live in the most serene and stunning place ever - up in the sky and above the clouds.

From there, they can look down on the less fortunate people while enjoying their lavish and wealthy life.

the meths from altered carbon https://t.co/PvLgw5o2xK — melisa⁷ (@onceamoonchild) January 2, 2020