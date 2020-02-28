Alex Bruce sure Leeds will try to pull off £20m summer transfer

The on-loan Leeds United defender, Ben White, could reportedly cost around £20 million in the summer.

The former Leeds United defender Alex Bruce is sure the Whites will be trying to keep hold of Ben White if they reach the Premier League.

White is impressing on a season-long loan with Leeds from Brighton and Hove Albion.

And his form is so good that several of the country's top clubs, including Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United, are said to have had their interest piqued.

But asked if Leeds should go all out to sign the 22-year-old this summer, Bruce told BBC West Yorkshire Sport: "I think the biggest thing that you can see, and Sheffield United are a prime example of this, is when you go into the Premier League you want to keep the nucleus of your team (together).

"And I think Ben White certainly is in that nucleus of Leeds' team at the moment, along with the likes of (Kalvin) Phillips in midfield.

"So if they do get up I'm sure they will be trying to keep hold of their better players and Ben White obviously, certainly, falls into that category.

"Obviously you need to add that bit of quality if you're getting into the Premier League as well."

It has been claimed that Brighton see White as being an important part of their future.

But the former Southampton and Brighton academy player is one of five senior central defenders under contract at the Amex Stadium from the end of this season, alongside Lewis Dunk, Shane Duffy, Adam Webster and Dan Burn.

SEE ALSO: Injured Leeds player appears to be nearing return sooner than planned

And a sizeable bid, from Leeds or anyone else, could tempt the Seagulls into selling.

White still has more than two years remaining on his contract at Brighton.