£40m man says he wants to be Henderson's replacement for Liverpool

Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson is set to miss weeks' worth of action, with Fabinho hoping he can step up to fill the void.

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has told the club’s official website that he wants to step up and be Jordan Henderson’s replacement during the England international’s time on the sidelines.

Henderson has drawn great praise for his performances at Liverpool this term, with his leadership qualities absolutely vital.

Henderson is set to miss three weeks with injury, and Liverpool have already missed his influence.

The Reds weren’t at their best against West Ham United, even though they won the game in the end.

But Fabinho feels that Liverpool’s players need to step up in Henderson’s absence.

And he wants to replace the qualities that Liverpool have lost in Henderson over the coming weeks.

“Hendo has been one of the team’s best players this season, without a doubt,” the £40 million midfielder (Guardian) said.

“His performances have been really good and his presence on the pitch doesn’t just help us with the ball, but also with his attitude. He is the captain.

“Now I need to try to help the team out with this kind of leadership; of course, we have different personalities, but hopefully I can help a bit in this respect.”

Fabinho is actually still searching for his best form at Liverpool, after injury struck.

The Brazilian international has been rotated in and out of Liverpool’s starting line-up over recent weeks, as he searches for full fitness.

With Henderson out, Fabinho looks likely to be required to start regularly, with Jurgen Klopp’s side next in action against Watford tomorrow.