26-cap international claims he's had interest, Rangers were reportedly set to clinch a deal

A general view of Ibrox Stadium prior to the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hearts at Ibrox Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
The Rangers manager Steven Gerrard ultimately brought a different striker, Florian Kamberi, to Ibrox.

A player who was strongly linked with a deadline day move to Rangers has admitted that he did have interest.

The Glasgow Evening Times claimed that Rangers were 'set to clinch' a deal for the Burnley striker Matej Vydra.

But it was the Hibernian centre-forward, Florian Kamberi, who ultimately moved to Ibrox on loan.

And, in quotes published in the Daily Mirror on Friday (February 28, page 65), Vydra claimed that it was Burnley's decision to block his departure.

 

"There was some interest in me on deadline day," said the reported Rangers target. "But the club decided I would stay here so I accepted that and then everything changed."

Injuries to Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes have seen Vydra break into Sean Dyche's side since his failed move.

And the Czech Republic international has now scored in back-to-back Premier League games.

Matej Vydra of Burnley scores a goal to make it 2-1 during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Burnley FC at St Mary's Stadium on February 15, 2020 in Southampton, United...

But Vyrda's circumstances could still change again once Wood and Barnes return.

And a move to Rangers cannot be ruled out, especially if Kamberi returns to Hibs at the end of his temporary spell and/or Alfredo Morelos is sold.

Morelos is expected to cost in excess of £20 million, which should leave Rangers with plenty in the bank for Vydra, who is reported to have cost Burnley £11m 18 months ago.

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

