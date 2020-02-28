Quick links

22-year-old suggests he thinks Newcastle fans can be very harsh on him

John Verrall
Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff has had to deal with some criticism of his performances this term.

Sean Longstaff has admitted to the Shields Gazette that sometimes he feels like a scapegoat at Newcastle United.

Longstaff has had to deal with criticism this season, as his from has dipped since Steve Bruce took charge.

The Newcastle academy graduate enjoyed a wonderful breakthrough season last term, and was even linked with a move to Manchester United in the summer.

However, Longstaff has struggled to hold down a place in Newcastle’s line-up this season, with Bruce’s system seemingly not suiting the midfielder particularly well.

 

The youngster has now had to deal with some criticism of his displays.

And Longstaff admits that he thinks he is judged more harshly than some of his teammates, but he enjoys the pressure.

“I’ve got confidence in myself to come through whatever spell it is. It’s all a challenge, it’s all a part of learning, it’s all a part of playing football at the highest level. I relish that challenge, really,” Longstaff said.

“I think as much as it helps being from Newcastle, it can be a bit of a burden at times, because anything that does happen, you’re the first one to get pointed at. It’s a great pressure to have.

“It’s a pressure I’ve that I’ve always wanted since I was a young lad. It’s something I’m dealing with at the minute. I’m still loving every second of it.”

Longstaff has played 20 games for Newcastle this term in the Premier League, and has started three of their last four matches.

The youngster could be in line to feature again at the weekend, when Newcastle take on Burnley at St. James’ Park.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

