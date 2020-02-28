£1.5m Leeds United player says there were doubts

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United are going strong in the Championship at the moment.

Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich has admitted to Newonce.sport that the players did start doubting their chances of clinching automatic promotion to the Premier League.

The West Yorkshire outfit have won their past three Championship games, but they recently went through a ball spell.

Klich - who cost Leeds £1.5 million in transfer fees when they signed him from FC Twente in the summer of 2017, as reported by The Yorkshire Evening Post - has admitted that the players did start wondering if history was going to repeat itself.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side were brilliant for most of last season, but they ended up third in the Championship table and lost to Derby County in the playoffs.

The 29-year-old Poland international has admitted that confidence is back among the players.

Klich told Newonce.sport: “Last year it was very close, but ultimately it failed. We all love this club very much. We were disappointed and sad.

“We had a great start to the season, but we fell into a hole and there were whispers, ‘Oho, it starts again, it will fail again’.

“So if you asked me three weeks ago if we would play in the Premier League, I would say that the atmosphere is such that there will be no promotion.

"But now I see that faith has returned. We are on the wave again, we are playing well again. So I really hope it works out.”

Stats

According to WhoScored, Klich has made 35 appearances in the Championship for Leeds so far this season, scoring four goals and providing two assists in the process.

The Whites are second in the league table at the moment with 65 points from 35 matches, four points behind leaders West Bromwich Albion and five points clear of third-placed Fulham.