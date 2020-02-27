'Would be very nice for him': Ex-international wants red-hot striker to join Celtic this summer

Should Celtic be looking at Heracles Almelo star Cyriel Dessers?

The name Cyriel Dessers may not mean a great deal to many fans in England or Scotland, but he's making a name for himself in the Netherlands.

Dessers, 25, thrived at NAC Breda in the 2016-17 season with 29 goals, but struggled to really hit top form with Utrecht, scoring 19 times in 56 outings.

That's far from an embarrassing record, and he's shown what Utrecht are missing after they sold him to Heracles Almelo last summer.

The Belgian striker – who is in the process of switching his international allegiance to play for Nigeria instead – is in red-hot form this season, smashing 18 goals in 27 games whilst also picking up six assists.

Dessers is bound to attract interest at the end of the season off the back of his exploits in front of goal, and his attributes certainly make him appealing.

He is an ideal lone forward, as he's a hard worker, both strong and quick, able to get physical and bully defenders whilst also being a danger in the air too.

Now, former Dutch football Hans Kraay Jr has suggested that Celta Vigo and SPAL wanted Dessers in January, with a £3.8million fee suggested, as quoted by Voetbal Nieuws.

However, ex-Dutch international Rene van der Gijp has suggested that he wants to see Dessers join Celtic as his next step, believing that they would be a 'very nice' step for him after Heracles.

"Celta de Vigo was prepared to pay €4.5m in January, and at the end of the window, SPAL was also very interested,” said Kraay Jr.

“If he could go to a club like, say, Celtic, that would be very nice for him," added Van der Gijp, though as things stand, there is no real indication that the Bhoys are actually trying to sign him this summer.

If Odsonne Edouard moves on, maybe a player like Dessers would be a solid addition as a physical striker who can lead the line, and having him watched until the summer would be wise for Celtic.