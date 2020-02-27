'Worth £130m': Everton reportedly want a player Ancelotti called the world's best last year

Carlo Ancelotti's Everton are reportedly interested in bringing Napoli's Serie A talisman Kalidou Koulibaly to the Premier League in the summer.

Everton are interested in an ambitious summer swoop for Napoli star Kalidou Koulibaly, according to the Gazzetta dello Sport, a year after Carlo Ancelotti described the Senegal powerhouse as the best defender in world football.

With top-class centre-halves at a premium these days, there are few better anywhere on the planet than a 28-year-old who made his name at Metz and Genk.

Koulibaly has everything you could possibly want in a defender. He’s strong, quick and blessed with exceptional reading of the game. In a 1-1 Champions League draw between Napoli and Liverpool in November, he even outshone the much-admired Virgil van Dijk on his own, hallowed Anfield turf.

And, according to reports from Italy, Koulibaly has been lined up for a return to Merseyside this summer with The Reds’ arch rivals keeping a very close eye on a man Ancelotti believes is the very best in the business.

"Koulibaly is the best centre-back in the world - and he has more room for improvement," the veteran coach told the Independent when he was still prowling the Stadio San Paolo dugout. "He is worth £130 million and he is non-transferable.”

The admiration between Koulibaly and his former Napoli coach is mutual, the former calling the latter a ‘great coach’ and a ‘respectable person’ in quotes reported by Calciomercato not so long ago.

So, with a three-time Champions League winning manager at the helm, Everton fans can allow themselves to dream about the possibility of arguably the most impressive defender on planet Earth wearing the iconic blue shirt next season.

Ancelotti makes the impossible seem distinctly the opposite at Goodison Park.

Gazzetta say Bayern Munich want Koulibaly too, while Le Parisien claim that Koulibaly has bought a house in Paris amid PSG's apparent interest.