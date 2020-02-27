Quick links

‘World class tonight’: Some Arsenal fans impressed with one player against Olympiakos

Arsenal FC pose for team photo from top left: Héctor Bellerín, Bernd Leno, David Luiz, Granit Xhaka, Shkodran Mustafi, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, from bottom left: Alexandre Lacazette,...
Nicolas Pepe was in action for Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium this evening.

Some Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Nicolas Pepe against Olympiakos.

Pepe was in action for Arsenal in the second leg of their Europa League Round of 32 tie against Olympiakos at the Emirates Stadium in North London on Thursday evening.

The 24-year-old winger started the match and played for 120 minutes, as the Gunners were knocked out after extra time.

According to WhoScored, the Ivory Coast International took four shots of which one was on target, played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 79.4%, took 113 touches, attempted 12 dribbles, made one tackle, and put in nine crosses.

 

So far this season, Pepe has made 16 starts and seven substitute appearances in the Premier League for the Gunners, scoring four goals and providing six assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

The winger has also made one start and four substitute appearances in the Europa league for the North London outfit this campaign, scoring two goals and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Some Arsenal fans were impressed with the display produced by Pepe and have praised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

