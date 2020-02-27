‘World class tonight’: Some Arsenal fans impressed with one player against Olympiakos

Nicolas Pepe was in action for Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium this evening.

Some Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Nicolas Pepe against Olympiakos.

Pepe was in action for Arsenal in the second leg of their Europa League Round of 32 tie against Olympiakos at the Emirates Stadium in North London on Thursday evening.

The 24-year-old winger started the match and played for 120 minutes, as the Gunners were knocked out after extra time.

According to WhoScored, the Ivory Coast International took four shots of which one was on target, played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 79.4%, took 113 touches, attempted 12 dribbles, made one tackle, and put in nine crosses.

So far this season, Pepe has made 16 starts and seven substitute appearances in the Premier League for the Gunners, scoring four goals and providing six assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

The winger has also made one start and four substitute appearances in the Europa league for the North London outfit this campaign, scoring two goals and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Some Arsenal fans were impressed with the display produced by Pepe and have praised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

That’s why you play Aubameyang up top. Him Pepe and martinelli should be the front 3. Simple as! #afc — Joe Kane (@joe_kane1) February 27, 2020

Pépé magnificent tonight, he’s trying to drag this pathetic team out but no one is matching his intensity... — H (@AFC_Haitham) February 27, 2020

Pepe been top 3 players this game but ok Zaha has like 4 goal contributions this season — ً (@JordynAFC) February 27, 2020

Arsenal should just pass the ball to Pepe. — Afc Henry (@_AfcHenry) February 27, 2020

Pepe was our best player that half lol you’re being incredibly fussy. Bellerin refused to pass to him 3 times when he was clean through on goal — afc990 (@afc9901) February 27, 2020

Pepe is running things! — AfcZane (@AfcZane_) February 27, 2020

PEPE looks world class tonight! #ARSOLY — AFC Foxy (@TipsFoxy) February 27, 2020

Pepe n mustafi only good players — (@blend_afc) February 27, 2020

Omg imagine if Pepe scored that — (@EGK_AFC) February 27, 2020

If anybody is gonna win us this game it'll have to be Pepe — Chiefz (@ChiefzAFC) February 27, 2020

Pepe is a demon — Liam (@afcIiam) February 27, 2020

Just give the ball to Pepe. — SamW (@SamW_AFC) February 27, 2020

Pepe has got so much sauce, the guys unreal #AFC #Arsenal — . (@HarvRenalds) February 27, 2020

We’ve been very poor tonight, but Pepe and Xhaka have been absolutely superb. Again. #afc — Ryan (@_RyanAFC) February 27, 2020

Pepe is so skilful but he has to be one of the most one footed players I've ever seen. Has to crack that with his right once he beat his man. — Richie AFC (@blazing_cannons) February 27, 2020

Watching Pepe — Alex AFC (@alexK_AFC) February 27, 2020