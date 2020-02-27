Woodgate names player he thought was 'electrifying' during Middlesbrough's game with Leeds United

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United side picked up a 1-0 win over Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium last night.

Jonathan Woodgate has told the Hartlepool Mail that he thought Hayden Coulson was ‘electrifying’ against Leeds United last night.

Leeds managed to pick up a 1-0 win over Boro yesterday, but Marcelo Bielsa’s side were given a scare.

Woodgate’s men played well for a side in such poor form, with Leeds having to defend some threatening moments during the contest.

And Woodgate was very enthusiastic about the way his side had played against Bielsa’s promotion chasers.

“[That was] Miles better than the last two performances. If we play like that we will be okay,” Woodgate said.

"You looked at how we played at Elland Road we played with a back three and got annihilated.

"I thought Claytes did well, Hayden electrifying, he is more of a winger than a left-back.

"I thought we should have had a penalty from Lewis Wing's free-kick for handball.”

In the end, the difference between Leeds and Middlesbrough was a strike from Mateusz Klich just before the break.

The win has helped Leeds strengthen their grip on a top two spot, while Boro now look in danger of facing the drop.

Only goal difference separates Woodgate’s outfit from the drop zone as things stand.

Boro are next in action against Nottingham Forest, while Leeds are due to face Hull City.