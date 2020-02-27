Quick links

Leeds United

Middlesbrough

Championship

Woodgate names player he thought was 'electrifying' during Middlesbrough's game with Leeds United

John Verrall
Hayden Coulson of Middlesbrough during the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Leeds United at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough on Wednesday 26th February 2020.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United side picked up a 1-0 win over Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium last night.

Jonathan Woodgate the head coach

Jonathan Woodgate has told the Hartlepool Mail that he thought Hayden Coulson was ‘electrifying’ against Leeds United last night.

Leeds managed to pick up a 1-0 win over Boro yesterday, but Marcelo Bielsa’s side were given a scare.

Woodgate’s men played well for a side in such poor form, with Leeds having to defend some threatening moments during the contest.

And Woodgate was very enthusiastic about the way his side had played against Bielsa’s promotion chasers.

 

“[That was] Miles better than the last two performances. If we play like that we will be okay,” Woodgate said.

"You looked at how we played at Elland Road we played with a back three and got annihilated.

"I thought Claytes did well, Hayden electrifying, he is more of a winger than a left-back.

"I thought we should have had a penalty from Lewis Wing's free-kick for handball.”

Hayden Coulson of Middlesbrough during the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Leeds United at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough on Wednesday 26th February 2020.

In the end, the difference between Leeds and Middlesbrough was a strike from Mateusz Klich just before the break.

The win has helped Leeds strengthen their grip on a top two spot, while Boro now look in danger of facing the drop.

Only goal difference separates Woodgate’s outfit from the drop zone as things stand.

Boro are next in action against Nottingham Forest, while Leeds are due to face Hull City.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch