'Why did we sell?': Some fans rue club's decision to offload multi-million-pound Rangers star

Ryan Kent was reunited with the Rangers manager Steven Gerrard at Ibrox 18 months ago.

Ryan Kent's goal sent Steven Gerrard's Rangers through to the last-16 of the Europa League on Wednesday and in doing so piqued the interest of several Liverpool supporters.

Liverpool was the club at which Kent and Gerrard first became acquainted and the former followed the latter to Rangers in 2018.

After impressing on loan, Rangers paid a reported fee of £7 million to sign the winger on a permanent basis.

And Kent went some way to paying back that fee with his strike against Braga.

This is how those of a Liverpool persuasion reacted on Twitter - with some of them wondering why he was sold in the first place...

Steven Gerrard has turned Ryan Kent into a top player



What a goal #RangersFC pic.twitter.com/6RxXetXjdh — SCARFACE (@LFC_LION) February 26, 2020

Rangers gonna win Europa and Liverpool gonna win champions league also great for Ryan Kent to get the vital goal #RangersFC https://t.co/1lFBLaqrOV — jonesybaby (@jonesybaby48) February 26, 2020

I hope Liverpool had some add ons in his contract for this guy. — Tafo Meek Mill (@clementwiafe) February 26, 2020

I wish Ryan Kent never left, better than Harvey Elliot imo — Frankie (@EngineHendo) February 26, 2020

why did we sell ryan kent? guy had potential — The Cunning Linguist (@KofiAnsah__) February 27, 2020

Go back to reds... — Tonyrguez (@Tonyrguez3) February 26, 2020

Ryan Kent balling out in Europa League what a player https://t.co/eOoAvjIVft — Dirk Knight #ProudRobborian (@KuytAngle) February 27, 2020

Ryan Kent’s a baller https://t.co/pjW6j8RF6M — Luke Russon (@Lukeerusson) February 26, 2020

Happy for Ryan Kent, always liked him as a player. — َ (@lfcjaack) February 26, 2020

Proud of Ryan Kent and Steven Gerrard! https://t.co/wkCl0qheCH — Nicholas L Waycaster⚜ (@NLW21) February 26, 2020

Kent appeared just once for Liverpool's first team and would have had to compete with players such as Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino to feature this season.

The 23-year-old has fared a lot better at Rangers, however, for whom he has played 71 times and scored or made 26 goals.

Despite that, some Rangers fans have been critical of Kent's recent displays.