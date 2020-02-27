Quick links

'Why did we sell?': Some fans rue club's decision to offload multi-million-pound Rangers star

A general view of Ibrox Stadium prior to the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hearts at Ibrox Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Ryan Kent was reunited with the Rangers manager Steven Gerrard at Ibrox 18 months ago.

Ryan Kent of Rangers FC celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Sporting Braga and Rangers FC at Estadio Municipal...

Ryan Kent's goal sent Steven Gerrard's Rangers through to the last-16 of the Europa League on Wednesday and in doing so piqued the interest of several Liverpool supporters.

Liverpool was the club at which Kent and Gerrard first became acquainted and the former followed the latter to Rangers in 2018.

After impressing on loan, Rangers paid a reported fee of £7 million to sign the winger on a permanent basis.

 

And Kent went some way to paying back that fee with his strike against Braga.

This is how those of a Liverpool persuasion reacted on Twitter - with some of them wondering why he was sold in the first place...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Kent appeared just once for Liverpool's first team and would have had to compete with players such as Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino to feature this season.

The 23-year-old has fared a lot better at Rangers, however, for whom he has played 71 times and scored or made 26 goals.

Ryan Kent of Liverpool celebrates scoring with Ragnar Klavan of Liverpool during the Pre-season friendly between Chester FC and Liverpool on July 7, 2018 in Chester, United Kingdom.

Despite that, some Rangers fans have been critical of Kent's recent displays.

Aiden Cusick

Aiden Cusick

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

