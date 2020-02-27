Who is Charlotte Awbery? Age and Instagram following The Ellen Show stardom

If you've seen a blonde lady perfectly belting out an impromptu performance of 'Shallow' from A Star Is Born on social media this week, it's undoubtedly Charlotte Awbery.

The London-based singer has blown the world away thanks to a vlog which has now gone viral.

The original video, created by YouTuber Kevin Freshwater, showed him goading Charlotte - who was just a passerby on the London Underground - into singing along with him to 'Shallow'. What Kevin didn't expect was that Charlotte would come out with a voice to rival Lady Gaga's.

Now, the video has been viewed over 60 million times and counting, and Charlotte was even flown out to Los Angeles to perform on The Ellen Show!

So, let's get to known the 'Shallow' songstress before she blows up big time. Here's everything you need to know about Charlotte Awbery, from age to career background.

How old is Charlotte Awbery?

According to Famous Birthdays, Charlotte Awbery is 31 years old. They state she was born on October 4th, 1988 in Romford, East London.

In Paper Magazine's profile, they say she is just 30 years old.

But what is clear from her vocal ability is that Charlotte's been performing for a long time. She has been a professional singer for the past 15 years, and has mainly gigged in pubs, sung at weddings and in restaurants.

'Shallow' video goes viral

Charlotte appeared on The Ellen Show to speak about how the original video came about.

She said: "I was literally on my way to meet my friend."

But that wasn't the shocking part, what was more amazing were the details Ellen revealed to Charlotte about her viral video. Ellen explained that thanks to Charlotte's singing, 'Shallow' reentered the Top 40 charts, racked up over 60 million views on YouTube, and her follower count on Instagram rocketed from 4,000 to 400,000.

As of publication date, Charlotte now has an Instagram following of over 500,000 and one of her famous followers includes pop icon Ariana Grande!

