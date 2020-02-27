Where was McDonald & Dodds filmed? Filming locations from the Crockett house to police station

There are many beautiful locations, but where was McDonald & Dodds filmed?

Films and TV shows have long made great work of putting the mismatched together.

We can think of many great on-screen odd couples, from Wally and Dave in See No Evil, Hear No Evil to Monica and Chandler in Friends.

The latest pairing comes courtesy of ITV in their new detective series.

When reflecting upon the channel's track record for the genre, there's no denying that they've knocked it out of the park so many times with shows we continue to treasure to this day. You have the likes of Endeavour, Vera, Grantchester, Midsomer Murders and more.

So, when they wheel out another there are already certain expectations in place. Fortunately, McDonald and Dodds is set to deliver, airing first on Sunday, March 1st 2020 at 8 pm. It's comprised of just two feature-length episodes, although it's not worth ruling out more down the line.

Let's take a closer look.

ITV: McDonald & Dodds

"Things are different here."

The series stars Jason Watkins (The Crown) as DS Dodds and Tala Gouveia (Cold Feet) as DCI McDonald. The two detectives with very little in common are assigned to work together, making for an unlikely pairing - and some welcome humour thrown into the mix!

McDonald is used to the pressures of working the beat in South London, while Dodds isn't exactly too familiar with the more overtly testing aspects of the job. Nevertheless, across the episodes they begin to realise their skills compliment one another after all.

It's a familiar but engrossing set up, elevated by two terrific leads. Admittedly, it always helps when you have the producers of Poldark behind you and DCI Banks screenwriter Robert Murphy penning the script.

The location proves integral to the fish out of water narrative too, so let's consider where it was shot...

Where was McDonald & Dodds filmed?

McDonald & Doods is set and shot in Bath.

As highighted by the Radio Times, some of it was additionally shot in Bristol, but all of the story takes place in Bath. According to the same source, central star Jason Watkins revealed his thoughts on the location, expressing: “It’s an interesting place... It obviously has a real architectural flavour and a lot of old money, many very successful people and a mix of types, but there is an underbelly as well. It’s a wonderful backdrop and a world that is great to plunder and visit again and again.”

A location they identify is Bath’s famous Royal Crescent, which is a Georgian terrace of thirty homes, curved around a sea of lawn in front of Royal Victoria Park.

As for the Bristol locations, this is where the interior sequences taking place at the police station - amongst others - were filmed. They were shot in studio rather than on location.

It's pretty funny to hear James Murray, (he plays Chief Superintendent Houseman) reveal how he missed out on the more striking views of Bath: “I didn’t really get to see the beautiful Bath vistas that everyone else got to see quite as much. But that was fine because it kept me miserable like my character.”

McDonald & Dodds filming locations: The Crockett house

One of the most crucial locations to the first episode - 'The Fall of the House of Crockett' - is the titular house.

The name is fictional, but the place which brings it to life is very much real. As identified by the Radio Times, shooting for the scenes there took place in a private home in Bath called Crowe Hall.

It's a ravishing Georgian mansion, while it's also worth adding that it's a Grade II listed building. It has a rich history, but more recently it was valued at £6 million. Both the interiors and exteriors make for great scenery and background, as the stars themselves acknowledge.

Jason reflects: "...the house was pretty extraordinary, wasn’t it? The Crockett mansion... it’s a lovely family home – Crowe Hall, yeah. And they took us in, and the hostess baked us cakes. Cups of tea. They put us in a room where the cricket was on. The master of the house kept popping in and out because he was desperate to watch that, because they’d packed up the other television because we were using their room.”

We can't say we'd turn down the opportunity to put our feet up in front of the telly in such lovely place. As long as McDonald and Dodds is on though, we happy settling down in our own with a good cup of tea.

