'Whatever he costs': Neil Warnock tips Sheffield United to sign £30m star

Chris Wilder's Blades are still flying high in the Premier League with Dean Henderson shining on loan from Manchester United.

Former Sheffield United manager Neil Warnock believes The Blades would jump at the chance to sign the ‘faultless’ Dean Henderson on a permanent basis this summer, speaking to talkSPORT.

With just three months of the 2019/20 season remaining, Chris Wilder’s surprise packages could be about to lose their brilliant young goalkeeper sooner rather than later.

Only Premier League champions-in-waiting Liverpool have conceded fewer goals than The Blades this season with the Euro 2020 hopeful thriving in his first ever top-flight campaign.

But with the 22-year-old tipped for a bright future at parent club Manchester United, reports suggest that Sheffield United are already scouring the market for a replacement with Turkish duo Ugurcan Cakir and Altay Bayindir in their sights (Turkish Football).

Warnock, however, is confident that the Steel City giants will not rest on their laurels if they sense half a chance to keep Henderson at Bramall Lane.

“He’s almost been faultless”, a manager who guided Sheffield United to the Premier League in 2006 told Alan Brazil's Sports Breakfast (27 February, 8.30am).

“I know you can judge him on his saves and things like that but I’ve always judged my goalkeepers on how many mistakes they make. I had Paddy Kenny for years and he hardly ever made a mistake.

“I think Henderson, he’s been outstanding. I’m sure Chris has been coaching him and telling him that he will go to the top.

“I’m sure Sheffield United would snap him up tomorrow, Chris will sign him whatever he costs.”

According to the Manchester Evening News, it would take a bid of £30 million to convince Manchester United to cash in on a goalkeeper who has risen through the ranks at Old Trafford.

Such a fee would make Henderson the most expensive player in Sheffield United’s history. But, if his outstanding displays over the last 18 months are anything to go by, he would be worth every single penny.