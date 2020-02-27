Quick links

Liverpool

West Ham United

Premier League

West Ham star gutted as video shares what he said to Van Dijk in Anfield tunnel

Olly Dawes
Virgil Van Dijk of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United at Anfield on February 24, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Liverpool beat West Ham United 3-2 on Monday night.

West Ham United lost 3-2 at Liverpool on Monday night, and the night was a massive disappointment for Tomas Soucek – for three reasons.

The Hammers were 2-1 up at Anfield after a superb display, but saw Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane strike to give the Reds another victory.

For Soucek, the night got off to a decent start as he turned in a strong showing in the first half, but turned sour when he was substituted moments after half time with an injury.

 

On came Pablo Fornals, who scored to put West Ham in front, but Soucek will have been disappointed to be on the losing side come full time.

The disappointment continued when he walked down the tunnel, as Liverpool's 'Inside Anfield' video showed how Soucek tried to get Virgil van Dijk's shirt.

The Czech star asked Van Dijk in the tunnel whether they could swap jerseys, only for the Dutchman to admit that he had already promised it to Fornals – the man who came on for Soucek.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool with Thomas Soucek during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United at Anfield on February 24,...

Soucek looked to be absolutely gutted at learning the news, and Van Dijk swapped shirts with Fornals moments later as West Ham players seemingly scrambled to try and land that piece of memorabilia.

Maybe if Soucek had avoided injury, he'd have managed to get that shirt – but he'll now have to wait for their next meeting to try and finally land Van Dijk's shirt, which may well come next season or even at the European Championships.

Tomas Soucek of West Ham United goes off injured and is replaced by Pablo Fornals of West Ham United during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United at Anfield on...

