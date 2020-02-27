Quick links

'Not very positive': Arteta thinks Arsenal star could be badly injured

Arsenal are seemingly downbeat over Sead Kolasinac's injury.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has said that the prognosis of Sead Kolasinac's injury doesn't look very positive.

The former Schalke left-back picked up an injury in Sunday's 3-2 win over Everton at the Emirates Stadium.

Bukayo Saka came on for Kolasinac in the first half and set up the goal which led to Arsenal equalising through Eddie Nketiah.

The Gunners announced that the Bosnia and Herzegovina defender is suffering with a 'significant' shoulder injury.

 

And head coach Arteta admits that although he hopes to see him again before the season is over, it doesn't look good overall.

He told Arsenal's official website: "He is seeing the specialist today and we will know more this afternoon. But yes, he was in pain, it's a difficult area and we are not very positive about it. Hopefully, yes [he will play again this season]. But I don't know. It's depending on whether he's dislocated it and if he needs surgery or not. We will know more this afternoon, hopefully."

The good news here is that Kieran Tierney - who has been out since December with another shoulder injury - is due back in March.

It would've been detrimental for Arsenal if Saka was their only left-back until the end of the season - and the London Colney winger isn't even a natural left-back.

But with Tierney on the mend and due back soon, Arsenal might not feel the effects of a lengthy Kolasinac layoff as much.

