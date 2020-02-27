Quick links

'We should sign him': Some West Ham fans make U-turn over £10m South American

West Ham United fans protest against their board before the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United at Anfield on February 24, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
The former West Ham United loanee Jonathan Calleri cost his parent club a fee close to eight figures four years ago.

Jonathan Calleri of West Ham United is challenged by Toby Alderweireld of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur at the London...

Some West Ham United fans think they judged one former Hammers player too quickly.

Jonathan Calleri, a striker, scored once in 19 games while on loan to West Ham from Deportivo Maldonado in the 2016-17 season.

Calleri went on to fare better at both Las Palmas and Deportivo Alaves, but his latest temporary spell, with Espanyol, had yielded just two goals in 23 outings.

 

That is until tonight.

Calleri scored all three of his side's strikes in the win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

And this is what those of a West Ham persuasion are saying about his exploits on Twitter...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Calleri is one of several strikers West Ham have signed during the David Gold and David Sullivan era, with little success.

The Hammers' latest investment, Sebastien Haller, has only scored six goals in 28 games in east London - and has gone eight without finding the net.

Sebastien Haller of West Ham United looks dejected after his side concede their third goal to make the score 3-2 during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United at...

That is just one more than Calleri has managed in four fewer appearances.

West Ham fans - was Calleri too quickly judged?

