'We should sign him': Some West Ham fans make U-turn over £10m South American

The former West Ham United loanee Jonathan Calleri cost his parent club a fee close to eight figures four years ago.

Some West Ham United fans think they judged one former Hammers player too quickly.

Jonathan Calleri, a striker, scored once in 19 games while on loan to West Ham from Deportivo Maldonado in the 2016-17 season.

Calleri went on to fare better at both Las Palmas and Deportivo Alaves, but his latest temporary spell, with Espanyol, had yielded just two goals in 23 outings.

That is until tonight.

Calleri scored all three of his side's strikes in the win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

And this is what those of a West Ham persuasion are saying about his exploits on Twitter...

Should West Ham have kept Calleri ffs? — Jordan (@jordhyde16) February 27, 2020

Might wanna try that calleri fella instead of haller — david hayes ▫️ (@H9520D) February 27, 2020

Nice hat trick there for another player we couldn’t get the best out of. #Calleri — Ian Webber (@IanWebber78) February 27, 2020

Wow, that Calleri looks like a great player. Sign him up West Ham #whufc https://t.co/W0zii0hr2W — Tom Coughlan (@Tom_Coughlan) February 27, 2020

We should sign this Calleri guy — Callum (@CaIIumWHU) February 27, 2020

Calleri out here getting hat tricks in Europa? Current @WestHam strikers doing HAT tricks.... bring back Calleri #westham pic.twitter.com/WUAHdTuXKH — Darren Kelly (@DarrenKelly93) February 27, 2020

He wasn’t that bad, he just didn’t finish. But he got into position. He just needed a goal or two to boost his confidence — Andy57Murton (@Andy57M) February 27, 2020

Never given a proper chance imo but what would I know you don’t become a Argentina international when you are shit takes time to settle and you need to play that’s why I say get Silva back in the squad ASAP he is quick 2 footed and @Cristiano says he is quality — Steve Clarke (@SteveClarke005) February 27, 2020

He was young and typical of West Ham fans he was judged too quickly. — Michael Atkins ⚒ (@MichaelAko8520) February 27, 2020

I liked calleri, just needed more time! — Adam Leatherbarrow (@Adam_MC1R) February 27, 2020

Calleri is one of several strikers West Ham have signed during the David Gold and David Sullivan era, with little success.

The Hammers' latest investment, Sebastien Haller, has only scored six goals in 28 games in east London - and has gone eight without finding the net.

That is just one more than Calleri has managed in four fewer appearances.

West Ham fans - was Calleri too quickly judged?