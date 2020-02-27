Van Dijk praises 'fantastic' Liverpool attacker who is also 'very important' to their defending

Mo Salah helped Liverpool to yet another Premier League win on Monday night.

Virgil van Dijk has praised the 'fantastic' Mo Salah after he helped Liverpool to yet another Premier League win on Monday night despite not being at his best.

The Reds centre-back stated that Salah is a 'very important member' of the Liverpool squad, not just for his goal-scoring but his defending also, as he told the Liverpool Echo.

Last season, Liverpool narrowly missed out on the Premier League trophy, but their European triumph in Madrid, in which Salah scored in, did top off a season of high-quality from the Merseyside club.

During this campaign, they are reaping the rewards from last season and Van Dijk made it clear that Salah's numbers 'speak for themselves'.

"I think he has shown over the seasons he has been here that he is a fantastic player and the numbers speak for themselves," Van Dijk told The Liverpool Echo.

"We are very happy with him and that is the most important thing for him as well. He is a very important member of our squad, scoring-wise but also the defending, it is a big part of our game as well so we are just very happy and let’s keep it going."

In 2017, when the Reds decided to sign Salah for £34 million from Roma [BBC Sport], it was met with surprise and it was a pretty big risk for Liverpool given his previous history in the Premier League.

Even though he was thriving in Italy, it would have been easy to opt against pushing for Salah's signature back then because he had previously struggled at Chelsea. But the individuals that opted to take that risk are now being rewarded for his performances, both on and off the field of play.

Over the course of the season, Salah has played 36 games in all competitions for Liverpool, scoring 19 goals and supplying nine assists for his teammates [transfermarkt].