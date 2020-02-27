Andros Townsend names defensive duo as his toughest opponents; both played for Tottenham

Andros Towsend played with Kyle Walker and Danny Rose at Tottenham Hotspur.

Andros Townsend has shared that Kyle Walker and Danny Rose have been his two toughest opponents of his career after he played with the duo at Tottenham Hotspur.

Right-back, Walker, left Spurs in 2017 on a permanent basis, whilst Rose left the North London club last month, but only on a temporary basis.

Townsend was at Spurs during the early days of Mauricio Pochettino when they were rising from a mid-table team to a side that would compete for the Premier League title and become a regular in the Champions League.

Speaking to White & Sawyer on TalkSport (26/02/20 at 12:50 pm), Townsend was asked who was his toughest opponent, as he opted to name his former Spurs teammates, who he used to train against on a daily basis.

"Danny Rose and Kyle Walker [are the two most difficult I have played against]," Townsend told TalkSport. "When I was at Spurs, I had to train against them every day.

"It was literally a battle because they are both quick and strong. We used to kick each other and we used to have so many battle scars from it. But I think off the back of that, it has probably made me a better player."

Townsend would have come up against some quality players during his career, both at club level and on the international stage.

The versatile winger initially struggled to break into the Tottenham team as a youngster, but when he eventually made the breakthrough, it would lead to numerous England caps.

Moves to Newcastle United, and now Crystal Palace, have since transpired, but it could be argued that he produced his best football at the Lane and for his country.