'Top class', 'Quality if he came back': Some Boro and Leeds fans hail 31-year-old's display

Olly Dawes
Middlesbrough fans during the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Reading at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough on Saturday 14th September 2019. (
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds United beat Middlesbrough 1-0 on Wednesday night.

Leeds United's Jack Harrison shields the ball from Middlesbrough's Jonathan Howson during the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Leeds United at Riverside Stadium on...

Leeds United's push for promotion continued on Wednesday night as they beat Middlesbrough 1-0 away at the Riverside Stadium.

The Whites picked up successive 1-0 home wins over Bristol City and Reading to re-assert themselves in the promotion race, and did the same again on the road last night.

Mateusz Klich struck the only goal of the game, firing a right-footed strike past Aynsley Pears as Boro couldn't clear when Pablo Hernandez hit the post.

 

Relegation-threatened Boro did hit the bar in the second half through Marcus Tavernier, but Leeds managed to hang on and claim all three points and a third straight 1-0 win.

Whilst Leeds are five points clear of Fulham in the race for automatic promotion, Boro are only out of the relegation zone on goal difference now, and find themselves in real danger.

Jonathan Woodgate is under pressure as the threat of relegation to League One looms large, but one Boro player caught the eye of fans last night.

Leeds United fans react during the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Leeds United at Riverside Stadium on February 26, 2020 in Middlesbrough, England.

Jonny Howson started out with Leeds but left his boyhood club in 2012, joining Norwich City after 28 goals in 225 games from midfield for the Whites.

The 31-year-old played at right wing back last night, and Boro fans praised him as 'top class' and ultimately feel he deserves better than playing in such a struggling Boro side, believing he was one of only a handful of players to come out with any praise.

Leeds fans even joined in, claiming Howson was 'incredible' and Boro's best player, even claiming he would be quality if he came back to Elland Road even now, as he enters his early 30's.

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

