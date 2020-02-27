'Top class', 'Quality if he came back': Some Boro and Leeds fans hail 31-year-old's display

Leeds United beat Middlesbrough 1-0 on Wednesday night.

Leeds United's push for promotion continued on Wednesday night as they beat Middlesbrough 1-0 away at the Riverside Stadium.

The Whites picked up successive 1-0 home wins over Bristol City and Reading to re-assert themselves in the promotion race, and did the same again on the road last night.

Mateusz Klich struck the only goal of the game, firing a right-footed strike past Aynsley Pears as Boro couldn't clear when Pablo Hernandez hit the post.

Relegation-threatened Boro did hit the bar in the second half through Marcus Tavernier, but Leeds managed to hang on and claim all three points and a third straight 1-0 win.

Whilst Leeds are five points clear of Fulham in the race for automatic promotion, Boro are only out of the relegation zone on goal difference now, and find themselves in real danger.

Jonathan Woodgate is under pressure as the threat of relegation to League One looms large, but one Boro player caught the eye of fans last night.

Jonny Howson started out with Leeds but left his boyhood club in 2012, joining Norwich City after 28 goals in 225 games from midfield for the Whites.

The 31-year-old played at right wing back last night, and Boro fans praised him as 'top class' and ultimately feel he deserves better than playing in such a struggling Boro side, believing he was one of only a handful of players to come out with any praise.

Leeds fans even joined in, claiming Howson was 'incredible' and Boro's best player, even claiming he would be quality if he came back to Elland Road even now, as he enters his early 30's.

Howson and Pears were class but the rest distinctly average. Total toothlessness up front and absolutely no creative threat whatsoever. In serious bother now. — Tim (@tjsigsworth) February 26, 2020

Howson, Shotton and Pears the only ones who deserve credit. Tav was awful, also why is it our strikers always end up in like a right mid position having to hold up the ball — Brad (@TheNamesBradMFC) February 26, 2020

Pears Howson Shotton Coulson all hold heads up high



We really need more from midfield, we had the wrong players in there tonight. Wouldnlike to see Howson and McNair paired up.



Spence needs to play



Friend needs to sit it out for a few more weeks, not up to speed — Gibson is King (@Gibson_Is_King) February 26, 2020

mad how jonny howson is better than the rest of our team put together — ës (@mfcesme_) February 26, 2020

Aynsley Pears and Jonny Howson top class tonight #boro — louie birkett (@louie_birkett23) February 26, 2020

We have absolutely nothing. Shotton and Howson are the only players to come out of that with any credit. Leeds strolled to victory. Pathetic — T (@BoroArmy86) February 26, 2020

The only thing we’ve learnt tonight is Howson and Coulson deserve a better club and we’re certainly going to finish in the bottom 3. Everything else is standard. #boro #borolive #midlee #WoodgateOut — Daniel Crowe (@DannyCrowe) February 26, 2020

I’d have Jonny howson back at Elland road in a breath #lufc — Dave (@daveytom66) February 26, 2020

Jonny Howson is still decent — G U Y S L E Y (@Guysley) February 26, 2020

The worst #Boro side I’ve seen for a while. Howson was there best player. — ChrisB6000 (@ChrisB6000) February 26, 2020

Thought Howson looked really good for Boro despite being RB think he’d still be quality if he came back #lufc — Olly Wood (@Olly_Wood21) February 26, 2020

What I will say about Howson. Absolute talent being wasted in defence at Boro. Him hinder Bielsa #lufc #mot — Tim Wilson (@ilmmad512) February 26, 2020

Howson is still a good player isn't he #lufc — Ryan (@RPlufc93) February 26, 2020