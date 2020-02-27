Steven Gerrard thinks one player sacrificed himself for Rangers last night

Rangers beat Braga 1-0 away from home on Wednesday night.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has told the Daily Record that he thought Florian Kamberi was 'really selfless' against Braga on Wednesday night.

The Gers headed to Portugal on Wednesday having beaten Braga 3-2 in the first leg of their Europa League clash, producing a stunning comeback at Ibrox.

The momentum from that fightback was stunted with a 2-2 draw at St Johnstone on Sunday afternoon, leaving some fans a little sceptical ahead of the trip to Portugal.

Rangers produced a superb display though, and even though Ianis Hagi's first-half penalty was saved, the Gers did find the away goal they needed as Ryan Kent race clear in the second half to slot home.

Rangers defended brilliantly and came away with the win they needed, going through to the last 16 of the Europa League with a 4-2 aggregate victory.

Gerrard's men managed to go through without Alfredo Morelos, as Rangers' star striker was suspended for the game having picked up a yellow card in the first leg.

With Jermain Defoe out injured, January signing Kamberi was given a chance to lead the line from the start, having produced a number of strong substitute performances.

After the game, Gerrard felt that Kamberi did a 'really selfless' job for Rangers, believing he sacrificed himself for the team by running hard and holding the ball up, praising him for his performance in the 'biggest game' he has ever played in.

“Flo also did a really selfless job for the team,” said Gerrard. “At times when you lead the line alone in Europe you have to sacrifice yourself. You have to run hard and hold the ball up for us to create dangerous situations.”

“That was probably the biggest game Flo has played in and I was really happy for him. He came in to replace Alfredo and he deserved to play,” he added.