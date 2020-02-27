Quick links

Rangers

Celtic

Scottish Premiership

Steven Gerrard responds when asked about Rangers drawing Celtic after Europa League win

Olly Dawes
Steven Gerrard the manager of Rangers FC applauds the fans following the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Sporting Club Braga and Rangers FC at Estadio Municipal de...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rangers beat Braga 1-0 in the Europa League on Wednesday.

Steven Gerrard the manager of Rangers FC applauds the fans following the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Sporting Club Braga and Rangers FC at Estadio Municipal de...

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has played talk of a Europa League last 16 clash with Celtic with a straight bat after beating Braga on Thursday.

The Gers headed to Portugal with a slim 3-2 lead from the first leg, having pulled off a ridiculous comeback from 2-0 down to win the game at Ibrox.

Subscribe

With Alfredo Morelos out and patchy league form, some still thought Rangers would struggle in the away leg, and Ianis Hagi's saved penalty in the first half seemed like a big missed opportunity.

 

However, Ryan Kent's second half goal handed Rangers a 1-0 win, meaning they advance to the last 16 with a 4-2 aggregate win.

With the rest of the competition taking place tonight, Rangers are the first side through to the last 16, and Gerrard can at least sit back and watch tonight's action unfold.

Come Friday, Rangers will learn their last 16 opponents, and there is of course a chance that the draw throws up a clash with Old Firm rivals Celtic.

Players of Rangers FC celebrate the victory at the end of the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Sporting Club Braga and Rangers FC at Estadio Municipal de Braga on...

Celtic take on Copenhagen in the second leg of their last 32 clash tonight, and appear to be in pole position to advance having claimed a 1-1 draw in Denmark last week.

As seen on Rangers TV, Gerrard was asked about the prospect of meeting Celtic in the next round, but played down the possibility and just wanted to celebrate the win over Braga rather than think about the Bhoys, merely suggesting that Rangers will be ready whoever they face.

“Tonight is about enjoying the win against Braga,” said Gerrard. “We will really look forward to the draw on Friday and we'll be proud sitting there whoever we come up against, and we'll be ready for the next challenge,” he added.

Neil Lennon, Interim manager of Celtic embraces Steven Gerrard, Manager of Rangers ahead of the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on March 31,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch