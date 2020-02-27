Steve Morison sends warning to Leeds United's promotion rivals after yesterday's win

Leeds United are five points clear of third-placed Fulham in the race for the automatic places.

Steve Morison has warned Leeds United's promotion rivals that they should 'worry' about Marcelo Bielsa's side after they picked up all three points against Middlesbrough on Wednesday night.

The former Whites striker claimed that Leeds are showing signs of a 'really good team' by picking up wins when they are 'not playing that great' and he believes they may well be 'hard to stop' now.

Bielsa's side are five points clear of third-placed Fulham, who netted a stoppage-time winner against Swansea yesterday to keep the race for the automatic spots alive.

But speaking to Sky Sports Football (26/02/20 at 10:20 pm), Morison believes if Bielsa's players start to turn it on now, after picking up points without being at their best, then it's not a positive sign for their rivals.

"They are a very, very good team Leeds," Morison told Sky Sports. "They have lots of players who chip in. They are a really good team and you can see that.

"A sign of a really good team is when you are not playing that great and picking up 1-0 wins. And you're not conceding. Three wins on the bounce now. It's fantastic.

"They are going to be hard to stop as well because if they get better it's a worry for the other teams because they are not playing that great, at the minute, but they are still picking up the results."

Both sixth-placed Preston and fifth-placed Brentford are nine-point behind Leeds in the table and they may well be looking over their shoulders now rather than ahead with 11 games remaining - but the London club do have the firepower to close that gap, if it ever were to happen.

On a more realistic note, Nottingham Forest, who are sitting fourth and six points behind Bielsa's side, along with Fulham, are now perhaps the biggest threat to the Yorkshire club for those top-two spots.

Even if Leeds keep winning in these coming matches and open up an even bigger lead, the pressure will always be there. Until the fat lady sings 'Leeds are back in the Premier League', their fans won't believe it until they see or hear it.