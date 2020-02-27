‘Stay calm’: January signing’s message for West Bromwich Albion in promotion race

West Bromwich Albion are going strong in the Championship at the moment.

West Bromwich Albion winger Kamil Grosicki has taken to Twitter to revel in his side’s win against Preston North End this week.

The Baggies got the better of Preston 2-0 at The Hawthorns in the Championship on Tuesday evening.

Hal Robson-Kanu put Slaven Bilic’s side in the lead after just six minutes, and Jake Livermore doubled the advantage on the stroke of half time.

The result means that West Brom are at the top of the Championship table at the moment with 69 points from 35 matches.

Grosicki, who joined the Baggies from Hull City in the January transfer window, has taken to Twitter to revel in the success.

Stats

Grosicki made 28 appearances in the Championship for Hull this season before his switch to West Brom in January, scoring six goals and providing five assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

The Poland international winger has made five substitute appearances in the league for the Baggies, proving one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

West Brom will return to action on Saturday afternoon when they take on Wigan Athletic at The Hawthorns in the Championship.