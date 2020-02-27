Quick links

West Bromwich Albion

Championship

‘Stay calm’: January signing’s message for West Bromwich Albion in promotion race

Subhankar Mondal
Kamil Grosicki of West Brom during the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and West Bromwich Albion at The Den on February 09, 2020 in London, England.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West Bromwich Albion are going strong in the Championship at the moment.

Andy Yiadom of Reading FC is challenged by Kamil Grosicki of West Bromwich Albion during the Sky Bet Championship match between Reading and West Bromwich Albion at Madejski Stadium on...

West Bromwich Albion winger Kamil Grosicki has taken to Twitter to revel in his side’s win against Preston North End this week.

The Baggies got the better of Preston 2-0 at The Hawthorns in the Championship on Tuesday evening.

Hal Robson-Kanu put Slaven Bilic’s side in the lead after just six minutes, and Jake Livermore doubled the advantage on the stroke of half time.

 

The result means that West Brom are at the top of the Championship table at the moment with 69 points from 35 matches.

Grosicki, who joined the Baggies from Hull City in the January transfer window, has taken to Twitter to revel in the success.

Stats

Grosicki made 28 appearances in the Championship for Hull this season before his switch to West Brom in January, scoring six goals and providing five assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

The Poland international winger has made five substitute appearances in the league for the Baggies, proving one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

West Brom will return to action on Saturday afternoon when they take on Wigan Athletic at The Hawthorns in the Championship.

Kamil Grosicki of West Bromwich Albion celebrates victory after the Sky Bet Championship match between Reading and West Bromwich Albion at Madejski Stadium on February 12, 2020 in Reading,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch