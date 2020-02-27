Quick links

‘So many times’: BBC pundit rips into one Celtic player after Europa League exit

FC Copenhagen's Danish striker Mikkel Kaufmann (L) vies with Celtic's Croatian defender Jozo Simunovic (R) during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg football match between...
Neil Lennon’s Celtic have lost at Celtic Park in the Europa League this evening.

FC Copenhagen's Danish striker Mikkel Kaufmann (L) vies with Celtic's Croatian defender Jozo Simunovic (R) during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg football match between...

Pat Bonner has criticised Celtic defender Jozo Simunovic on BBC Sport for his role in the Hoops’ defeat to FC Copenhagen this evening.

The Celtic legend was not impressed with the way Simunovic defended for the first of the three goals that Copenhagen scored at Celtic Park.

The Danish club got the better of the Hoops 3-1 in Glasgow in the second leg of their Europa League Round of 32 tie.

With the first leg having finished 1-1 in Denmark last week, Celtic have been knocked out of the competition 4-2 on aggregate.

 

Bonner was following the match for BBC Sport, and he has strongly criticised the 25-year-old Croatian central defender for his role in the first goal that the visiting team conceded.

Former Scotland international striker James McFadden has also criticised Simunovic.

Bonner told BBC Sport: “Simunovic should have knocked it into the stand. As soon as he lets it bounce he's under pressure. It's another big mistake from him, we've seen it so many times.”

McFadden told BBC Sport: “Simunovic gives you the fear at times.”

Jozo Simunovic of Celtic FC in action during the UEFA Champions League 2019

Stats

Over the course of the 90 minutes at Celtic Park on Thursday evening, hosts Celtic had 62% of the possession, took 15 shots of which four were on target, and earned nine corners, according to BBC Sport.

Visitors Copenhagen had 38% of the possession, took seven shots of which three were on target, and earned five corners, according to BBC Sport.

Jozo Simunovic of Celtic applauds the Celtic fans at the final whistle during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Hibernian and Celtic at Easter Road on April 21, 2019 in Edinburgh,...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

