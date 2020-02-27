Sky Sports pundit praises Leeds man who 'always' wants to help Bamford

Mateusz Klich scored his first goal for Leeds United since November at the Riverside.

Clinton Morrison has praised Mateusz Klich after his goal helped Leeds United to a valuable win against Middlesbrough on Wednesday night.

It was Klich's first-strike since November and former Championship striker, Morrison, stated that he is a player that always wants to get forward and help Bamford.

Leeds United's recent wins have been by narrow margins, but it's the narrow margins that are proving to be very valuable to the Yorkshire club.

Speaking to Sky Sports Football (26/02/20 at 10:05 pm), Morrison praised both Klich and Hernandez for the part they played in Leeds' goal yesterday.

"It was a really good [team] goal," Morrison told Sky Sports. "He [Klich] plays a good ball [to Hernandez] and he doesn't just admire it, he follows his pass.

"Hernandez does brilliantly [to shoot and hit the post], for me, he is one of the best in the Championship. He was really unlucky. They managed to keep it alive. It was a good one-two [on the edge of the box between Klich and Hernandez], but once he gets in there, it's a confident finish.

"He's a goal-scoring midfielder. I like him, Klich. I have watched a lot of Leeds this season. He always wants to get forward and help Bamford. And, it's a really smart finish."

Leeds now go marching on and face another away trip at the weekend, this time against strugglers, Hull City, who have found life difficult since the January departures of Jarrod Bowen and Kamil Grosicki.

The slight advantage for Marcelo Bielsa's players is that it's a lunchtime game on Saturday, so they have the chance to open up an eight-point lead on Fulham, who will then host play-off hopefuls, Preston North End, hours later.

Even if the London club reduces the gap back to five points by the end of the day, just putting another win on the board and lifting the mood even further for Leeds could prove to be key for what is set to be a draining season-finish.