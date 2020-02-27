Quick links

Newcastle United

Some Newcastle fans want Jonjo Shelvey to start against Burnley

The midfielder's creativity has been a big miss for Newcastle United.

Birthday boy Jonjo Shelvey has been sidelined due to a hamstring problem since the start of February. The £12million signing from Swansea back in 2016 (BBC) has played just twice since the turn of the year and he has been a big miss for Steve Bruce's side.

Shelvey hasn't played any of Newcastle United's last four games in the Premier League. The Magpies haven't won a single game in that period and his return is much anticipated by the club's supporters. 

Newcastle skipper Jamaal Lascelles spoke to the club's official website ahead of the game against Burnley this weekend and hinted that Shelvey could be fit and in contention.

 

That has brought in a wave of excitement among Newcastle fans who cannot wait to see him back on the pitch. Shelvey's absence has voided Newcastle of any creativity from their central midfield. 

The 28-year-old's return gives them some firepower in attack from the heart of their midfield and that can only be a good thing ahead of the business end of the season.

Newcastle have slipped to 14th in the league table after just one win in their last five league games. A win on Saturday will close the gap between them and 10th-placed Burnley to just three points.

That will give them some much-needed confidence ahead of a very winnable run of games ahead against the likes of Southampton, Sheffield United, Aston Villa, Bournemouth and West Ham United. 

Shelvey could play a huge part if the Magpies were to get a win against the Clarets and Magpies fans are super excited to see him back on Saturday.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

