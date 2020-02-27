Some Newcastle fans want Jonjo Shelvey to start against Burnley

The midfielder's creativity has been a big miss for Newcastle United.

Birthday boy Jonjo Shelvey has been sidelined due to a hamstring problem since the start of February. The £12million signing from Swansea back in 2016 (BBC) has played just twice since the turn of the year and he has been a big miss for Steve Bruce's side.

Shelvey hasn't played any of Newcastle United's last four games in the Premier League. The Magpies haven't won a single game in that period and his return is much anticipated by the club's supporters.

Newcastle skipper Jamaal Lascelles spoke to the club's official website ahead of the game against Burnley this weekend and hinted that Shelvey could be fit and in contention.

That has brought in a wave of excitement among Newcastle fans who cannot wait to see him back on the pitch. Shelvey's absence has voided Newcastle of any creativity from their central midfield.

The 28-year-old's return gives them some firepower in attack from the heart of their midfield and that can only be a good thing ahead of the business end of the season.

Newcastle have slipped to 14th in the league table after just one win in their last five league games. A win on Saturday will close the gap between them and 10th-placed Burnley to just three points.

That will give them some much-needed confidence ahead of a very winnable run of games ahead against the likes of Southampton, Sheffield United, Aston Villa, Bournemouth and West Ham United.

Shelvey could play a huge part if the Magpies were to get a win against the Clarets and Magpies fans are super excited to see him back on Saturday.

MIDFIELD DUO TO RETURN



Sean Longstaff & Nanil Bentaleb gave possession away 27 times against Crystal Palace on Saturday!!



Sean Longstaff (20)

Nabil Bentaleb (7)



We need Shelvey & Hayden back desperately vs Burnley and beyond — Black & White Vision (@white_vision) February 27, 2020

Let's Stay positive



A win at home vs Burnley who although are on a good run they have not won at St James Park for over 30 years



3 points will make a huge difference to our predicament



Hopefully Shelvey is fit and hayden restored to the team. #nufc #pl — Black & White Vision (@white_vision) February 25, 2020

We need shelvey in midfield imo, yeah hes lazy but stick hayden in there, let shelvey be creative, hope hes back for burnley #nufc — Asa Bartlett ⚫⚪⚫⚪ (@asabart14) February 23, 2020

This boy better be in our midfield next game — Classified (@Alonosi) February 27, 2020

Happy Birthday Jonjo!!! Please hurry up and get back on the pitch, we miss you badly!!!! — claire richardson (@ToonGirl82) February 27, 2020

Has to start on Saturday if fit — Callum Irving (@NUFCIrving1010) February 27, 2020

Him and hayden starting next game — Matthew (@Doonyxo) February 27, 2020