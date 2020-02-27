Farke speaks about Buendia not starting Norwich's last three games

Emiliano Buendia has often been a delight to watch for Norwich City.

Norwich City boss Daniel Farke spoke to the club's official website in his press conference about Emi Buendia and his lack of starts recently.

The Canaries are stuck at the bottom of the Premier League table and are destined for relegation barring an improbable turn around in the next three months.

Argentine winger Emi Buendia was one of the most exciting players in the Championship last season and many expected him to impress in the top flight this term.

The 23-year-old has shown flashes of his brilliance this season but he has failed to be consistent enough to help Norwich be in a better position than they are in at the moment.

Farke has dropped Buendia to the bench in Norwich's last three games and that brought up suggestions from fans over the winger's future under the German.

The Canaries boss dismissed any suggestions about Buendia being out of favour under him and claimed that he will always protect the Argentine.

He said: "Emi has to add a few goals and work on his tactical discipline. That's quite normal. I'm here to develop players and Emi is not out of favour at all."

"Everyone knows how much I like Emi and backed him, I've defended him when he's made mistakes. Sometimes he doesn't show great reactions after losing the ball, but I always try to protect my players. They are not only in my head, but also in my heart."

Buendia has played 26 times in the Premier League so far and has provided seven assists. That is a decent number for a bottom-placed side but the one area he has struggled in is goals.

The Argentine last scored for the Canaries in April last year against Queens Park Rangers in a 4-0 win. Norwich fans will be hoping that he can get back to his best soon but it might just be too late now to save them from a return to the Championship.