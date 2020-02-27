'Should've signed him': Some Spurs fans react after club account mentions reported target

Ex-Tottenham Hotspur striker Fernando Llorente left last year, after failing to agree a new contract with the club.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have suggested that they should have signed Fernando Llorente, after the club posted about him yesterday.

Tottenham sent a message to their former Spanish striker to celebrate his 35th birthday.

And Spurs fans were quick to claim that he was the striker which they should have brought in during the January transfer window.

Should’ve signed him in january — / Dier Propaganda (@sacramentoszn) February 26, 2020

He would have scored 15 goals this season under Mourinho. — Dan (@YidVids) February 26, 2020

Bring him home ☹️ — ⭐️sonaldo⭐️ (@SonTwoThree) February 26, 2020

Bring our tree back — Lewis (@zCazzys) February 26, 2020

Should have brought him back in January and we would have more moments — Alessio (@THFCAlessio) February 26, 2020

Criminal we didn't extend his contract. — Adam (@adamhooper23) February 26, 2020

What fool decided he wasn’t worth an extra year?? It didn’t even need hindsight, it was a complete no brainer. — Phil Brown (@filbrown) February 26, 2020

Weren’t at the club for long but well and truly a legend in our eyes — Ryan Randall (@ItsRandall26) February 26, 2020

Llorente actually was linked with a return to Tottenham, with the Independent suggesting he was of interest.

However, Spurs did not end up making a move for the Napoli frontman and that has proven costly.

Tottenham now have no fit recognised strikers available to them, with Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son both out injured currently.

Spurs have scored just one goal in their last two games, and unless Mourinho can find a formula to make Tottenham look a threat even without a natural number nine, then they could struggle to make the top four.