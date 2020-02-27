'Should've signed him': Some Spurs fans react after club account mentions reported target

Ex-Tottenham Hotspur striker Fernando Llorente left last year, after failing to agree a new contract with the club.
Tottenham Hotspur fans have suggested that they should have signed Fernando Llorente, after the club posted about him yesterday.
Tottenham sent a message to their former Spanish striker to celebrate his 35th birthday.
Happy birthday, @llorentefer19!— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 26, 2020
We'll never forget these moments from last season... #THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/qHp2R1TtEG
And Spurs fans were quick to claim that he was the striker which they should have brought in during the January transfer window.
Should’ve signed him in january— / Dier Propaganda (@sacramentoszn) February 26, 2020
He would have scored 15 goals this season under Mourinho.— Dan (@YidVids) February 26, 2020
Bring him home ☹️— ⭐️sonaldo⭐️ (@SonTwoThree) February 26, 2020
Bring our tree back— Lewis (@zCazzys) February 26, 2020
Should have brought him back in January and we would have more moments— Alessio (@THFCAlessio) February 26, 2020
Criminal we didn't extend his contract.— Adam (@adamhooper23) February 26, 2020
What fool decided he wasn’t worth an extra year?? It didn’t even need hindsight, it was a complete no brainer.— Phil Brown (@filbrown) February 26, 2020
Weren’t at the club for long but well and truly a legend in our eyes— Ryan Randall (@ItsRandall26) February 26, 2020
Llorente actually was linked with a return to Tottenham, with the Independent suggesting he was of interest.
However, Spurs did not end up making a move for the Napoli frontman and that has proven costly.
Tottenham now have no fit recognised strikers available to them, with Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son both out injured currently.
Spurs have scored just one goal in their last two games, and unless Mourinho can find a formula to make Tottenham look a threat even without a natural number nine, then they could struggle to make the top four.
