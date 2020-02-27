Quick links

'Should've signed him': Some Spurs fans react after club account mentions reported target

Ex-Tottenham Hotspur striker Fernando Llorente left last year, after failing to agree a new contract with the club.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have suggested that they should have signed Fernando Llorente, after the club posted about him yesterday.

Tottenham sent a message to their former Spanish striker to celebrate his 35th birthday.

And Spurs fans were quick to claim that he was the striker which they should have brought in during the January transfer window.

Llorente actually was linked with a return to Tottenham, with the Independent suggesting he was of interest.

However, Spurs did not end up making a move for the Napoli frontman and that has proven costly.

 

Tottenham now have no fit recognised strikers available to them, with Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son both out injured currently.

Spurs have scored just one goal in their last two games, and unless Mourinho can find a formula to make Tottenham look a threat even without a natural number nine, then they could struggle to make the top four.

