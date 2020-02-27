'Should have stayed': Some Arsenal fans shake their heads over former Gunner's latest move

Marcus McGuane has signed for Nottingham Forest two years after leaving Arsenal.

Some Arsenal fans are questioning one of their former player's judgement after he signed for Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

A product of Arsenal's academy system, Marcus McGuane left the Emirates Stadium to join Barcelona in January 2018.

But after just 24 appearances for the Catalan giants' B team and a further 16 on loan to the Dutch side SC Telstar, McGuane was allowed to leave Camp Nou.

And the 21-year-old has since agreed a deal until June 2022 with Nottingham Forest, whose under-23s he will play for initially.

This is how those of a Gunners persuasion reacted to the news on Twitter...

Should have stayed ffs — xav ❄ (@afcXav) February 26, 2020

So, Marcus McGuane has joined Nottingham Forest. Before he left Arsenal, i thought he was ready for first team.

I think it's a lesson for youngsters. He should have gone somewhere else(not Barca). Look how far Bennacer have come. — Bino K Biji (@Binokbiji) February 26, 2020

Marcus McGuane was one of the most highly rated and respected youth prospects at Hale End, left to join Barcelona and has now signed for Nottingham Forest U23s. Should have stayed at Arsenal and waited for his opportunity. https://t.co/r2DBURpx5s — AB (@abhiz30) February 26, 2020

Life comes at you fast. Should of stayed at Arsenal big man. — arsenalmancapo (@arsenalmancapo) February 26, 2020

Grass isn't always greener! — Sabir Ahmed (@Sabgooner) February 26, 2020

He'd have been a shoe in for the first team had he stayed — Dylan (@DylanJMoore) February 27, 2020

Good player hope he does well. He is a bit impatient though. Hope he settles down and pushes on. — Woolwich Arse (@woolwicharse) February 27, 2020

McGuane reunites with his former Arsenal teammate Carl Jenkinson at Nottingham Forest.

Jenkinson moved to the City Ground on a permanent basis last summer, but has only played seven times for the Reds due to injury.

Several of the pair's youthful ex-Arsenal colleagues have received first-team exposure under the new Gunners boss Mikel Arteta - with Bukayo Saka, Reiss Nelson and Eddie Nketiah among them.

Nketiah was a rumoured target for Nottingham Forest in January.