'Should have stayed': Some Arsenal fans shake their heads over former Gunner's latest move

Aiden Cusick
Arsenal fans cheer during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Arsenal FC at Stamford Bridge on January 21, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.
Marcus McGuane has signed for Nottingham Forest two years after leaving Arsenal.

Marcus McGuane of Arsenal U23s,

Some Arsenal fans are questioning one of their former player's judgement after he signed for Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

A product of Arsenal's academy system, Marcus McGuane left the Emirates Stadium to join Barcelona in January 2018.

But after just 24 appearances for the Catalan giants' B team and a further 16 on loan to the Dutch side SC Telstar, McGuane was allowed to leave Camp Nou.

 

And the 21-year-old has since agreed a deal until June 2022 with Nottingham Forest, whose under-23s he will play for initially.

This is how those of a Gunners persuasion reacted to the news on Twitter...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

McGuane reunites with his former Arsenal teammate Carl Jenkinson at Nottingham Forest.

Jenkinson moved to the City Ground on a permanent basis last summer, but has only played seven times for the Reds due to injury.

Carl Jenkinson of Arsenal during the pre season friendly between Colorado Rapids and Arsenal at Dick's Sporting Goods Park on July 15, 2019 in Commerce City, Colorado.

Several of the pair's youthful ex-Arsenal colleagues have received first-team exposure under the new Gunners boss Mikel Arteta - with Bukayo Saka, Reiss Nelson and Eddie Nketiah among them.

Nketiah was a rumoured target for Nottingham Forest in January.

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

