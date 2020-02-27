Sea Of Thieves Twitch Drops: Date, streamers, rewards and how to get

Callum Smith
The date, rewards, streamers and basic how to get information for the upcoming Sea Of Thieves Twitch Drops.

Sea Of Thieves currently has a Hunter's Haul fishing event going on for players to try to capture the prize booty of a magnificently beautiful and shiny gold figurehead to adorn the front of their Black Pearl. However, in addition to this, the game is also receiving a Twitch Drops event soon. Here you'll discover its date, rewards, eligible streamers, and necessary information for how to get the loot.

Lots of pirates in the Sea Of Thieves community are eagerly anticipating the arrival of chain-shot cannonballs that are said to be arriving on March 11th. Although they're said to not boast the range of regular cannonballs, they're reportedly even more hazardous as they will fully damage any ship part they whack.

Yet, before these chain-shot cannonballs arrive to sink yours and your enemy's ship to the depth of Davy Jone's locker, you'll be able to get some rewards from a Twitch Drops event.

When is the Sea Of Thieves Twitch Drops event?

The newest Sea Of Thieves Twitch Drops event will start on February 29th at 10:00 GMT and end on March 2nd at 10:00 GMT.

Per the Sea Of Thieves website, the developers are giving you the opportunity to bag some goodies over leap day weekend.

All you need to do is watch eligible streamers on Twitch .

Sea Of Thieves Twitch Drops streamers

Below is a list of every Twitch streamer announced for the Sea Of Thieves Twitch Drops event:

  • BBXH

  • BeardedGuysGaming

  • bmorel2

  • BoxyFresh

  • burgerwarrior24

  • Captain Falcore

  • CaptainAshBacon

  • Cobbobles

  • Doedelaar

  • DreadPirateDoug

  • CullibleGambit

  • Beardageddon

  • Vaecon

  • JasonSulli

  • KaidaWrath

  • Krotukk

  • NerdyNetty

  • Pace22

  • ThePedrobrOOO

  • Peeve

  • SayHeyRocco

  • SmexiestChicken

  • Locklear

  • TazedandConfused

  • heroofgaming

  • Welyn

  • xSHUMBAx

  • Spuleta

  • Swag Dracula

  • AbsolutePixel

  • SeaOfChampions

Sea Of Thieves Twitch Drops rewards

The Sea Of Thieves Twitch Drops rewards are an Obsidian Fishing Rod and Ebon Flintlock.

Players will be able to get the Fishing Rod during day one of the promotion, meanwhile the Ebon Flintlock will be exclusive to the second day.

How to get the Sea Of Thieves Twitch Drops rewards

You must link your Sea Of Thieves account to your Twitch Profile to get the upcoming Twitch Drops.

In order to do this, simply travel to the Sea Of Thieves website, log into your profile and select Account.

Then you'll want to select Social Accounts where you'll find the option to link either your Mixer or Twitch profile. Just link your Twitch account to get the Twitch Drops.

Once you've linked your Twitch and Sea Of Thieves accounts, all you need to do is watch some Sea Of Thieves streams on Twitch during the event's duration. Don't forget to sign into your Twitch profile.

Callum is HITC’s leading gaming guru and pretty much has a PS4 controller sewn to his right wrist. His favourite video games are Persona 3 FES, Final Fantasy IX and Red Dead Redemption 2 as they help him escape the mundane reality of living in the Black Country as a Wolves fan.

