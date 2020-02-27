Rodney Marsh teases blockbuster Champions League final involving Liverpool

Could Liverpool and Manchester City face each other in the Champions League final this season?

Rodney Marsh has suggested on Twitter a Champions League final between Liverpool and Manchester City this season.

The former City forward has teased his followers whether anyone is getting the feeling that final of the Champions League this season will be contested by Liverpool and their Premier League rivals.

>Anyone get the feel of a Liverpool vs City champions league final — Rodney Marsh (@RodneyMarsh10) February 27, 2020

Progressing to quarter-finals

Both Liverpool and City are playing in the last-16 stage of the Champions League this season.

The Reds lost the first leg of their tie 1-0 to Atletico Madrid away from home in Spain.

As for City, the defending Premier League champions won 2-1 against Spanish and European giants Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu in the first leg.

Liverpool, who won the Champions League last season, have quite a task to do in the second leg, but the Reds will fancy their chances at Anfield.

Mouth-watering clash

Liverpool and City facing each other in the final of the Champions League this season will be mouth-watering.

With the Reds set to win the Premier League title and the Citizens facing ban from Europe for the next two seasons, a final between them is going to be a blockbuster.