Quick links

Liverpool

UEFA Champions League

Rodney Marsh teases blockbuster Champions League final involving Liverpool

Subhankar Mondal
(THE SUN ON OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Jurgen Klopp of Liverpool with pep guardiola of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City at Anfield...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Could Liverpool and Manchester City face each other in the Champions League final this season?

(THE SUN ON OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Jurgen Klopp of Liverpool with pep guardiola of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City at Anfield...

Rodney Marsh has suggested on Twitter a Champions League final between Liverpool and Manchester City this season.

The former City forward has teased his followers whether anyone is getting the feeling that final of the Champions League this season will be contested by Liverpool and their Premier League rivals.

 

Progressing to quarter-finals

Both Liverpool and City are playing in the last-16 stage of the Champions League this season.

The Reds lost the first leg of their tie 1-0 to Atletico Madrid away from home in Spain.

As for City, the defending Premier League champions won 2-1 against Spanish and European giants Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu in the first leg.

Liverpool, who won the Champions League last season, have quite a task to do in the second leg, but the Reds will fancy their chances at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool shakes hands with Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City prior to the FA Community Shield match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Wembley...

Mouth-watering clash

Liverpool and City facing each other in the final of the Champions League this season will be mouth-watering.

With the Reds set to win the Premier League title and the Citizens facing ban from Europe for the next two seasons, a final between them is going to be a blockbuster.

Josep Guardiola of Manchester City is greeted by Jurgen Klopp of Liverpool looks on with ta smile ahead of the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City at Anfield on...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch