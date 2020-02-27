Rodgers offers injury update on Leicester star

Sam Preston
Wilfred Ndidi of Leicester City during the Leicester City training session at Belvoir Drive Training Complex on February 26, 2020 in Leicester, United Kingdom.
Brendan Rodgers has offered an update on the fitness of Wilfried Ndidi.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers says that the club want to be cautious and careful over the management of Wilfried Ndidi's fitness.

As per the Daily Mail, Rodgers will not rush the midfielder - who has returned to training - back into contention until he is sure he is fully fit.

 

He said: "Yeah, we have to be because we don't want to lose him. 'When he came back for those games it was deemed he was fit. I've big trust here in the medical team. They're fantastic, and he felt really good, but he just had a slight reaction from that. So we want to just be sure of where he is at in terms of his fitness.

"He's back in training but we need to give it that time so it's consistent, and we can see reactions from the various loads you put into training. When we feel it's the right time he'll be back in, and he'll be back in for a really important part of the season. We'll see how he is for the game on Friday, and if he's not available then he'll look to next week. He's making great progress."

Leicester have faltered somewhat lately and the absence of Ndidi could well have been a major factor behind that.

His athleticism in the sole holding midfield role allows Leicester to recover the ball quickly and gives the likes of James Maddison more freedom to push on and make things happen.

The Foxes don't have anyone on his level in that role at present and his return should see Leicester improve and really nail down their Champions League spot.

His role can go unnoticed but has a huge impact on the whole team, but Rodgers is right not to rush him back and risk complications with his recovery.

