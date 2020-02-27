Rio Ferdinand has made quite a prediction about Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool won the Champions League last season.

Rio Ferdinand has predicted that Liverpool will win the Champions League this season, as quoted in The Mirror.

The former Manchester United central defender believes that Liverpool will get past Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16 despite losing the first leg 1-0 in Madrid.

While Ferdinand was impressed with Bayern Munich in their win against Chelsea, he believes that the Reds are the standout favourites for the trophy.

The Mirror quotes Ferdinand as saying: “I can’t look no further than Liverpool, if I’m honest, I think they’ll go through against Atletico Madrid. I think it’s a tough game but I think Anfield gives it a different dimension.

"Bayern Munich looked great yesterday against a team who are searching for form and their own identity at the moment in Chelsea.

"So they may have peaked a bit early, who knows - going forward they are great but defensively I would be concerned a little bit about Bayern. But Liverpool are my standout favourites."

Big prediction

Liverpool won the Champions League last season, and it will be quite a feat for the Reds to clinch it back to back.

Of course, Spanish and European giants Real Madrid won the Champions League three years in a row recently, but it is not easy at all.

There are quite a very good teams left in the competition, and it is not going to be easy for Liverpool to go all the way again this season.

Moreover, the Merseyside outfit - who are on the verge of winning the Premier League title this season - will have to make sure that they win against Atletico and progress to the quarter-final stage first.