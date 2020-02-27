Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Report: How Tottenham Hotspur feel about injured midfielder’s recovery

Subhankar Mondal
Moussa Sissoko and Michel Vorm of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 02, 2020 in...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Moussa Sissoko is injured at the moment.

Moussa Sissoko of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 26, 2019 in London, United...

According to The Sun, Tottenham Hotspur are confident that Moussa Sissoko will be back in action before the end of the season.

The 30-year-old midfielder has not played for Tottenham since New Year’s Day, as reported by Football.London.

However, the report in the British tabloid has claimed that Spurs are confident that the former Newcastle United midfielder will be back in action before the season ends.

 

Stats

Sissoko has made 19 starts and one substitute appearance in the Premier League for Tottenham so far this season, scoring two goals and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

The France international has also made four starts and two substitute appearances in the Champions League for Spurs this campaign, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 season, the 30-year-old has made 27 starts and two substitute appearances in the league for Tottenham, providing three assists in the league, and he also made eight starts and two substitute appearances in the Champions League, according to WhoScored.

Jose Mourinho’s side are sixth in the Premier League table at the moment with 40 points from 27 matches.

Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko in action during the Premier League match between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton on Wednesday 1st January 2020.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch