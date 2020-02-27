Report: How Tottenham Hotspur feel about injured midfielder’s recovery

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Moussa Sissoko is injured at the moment.

According to The Sun, Tottenham Hotspur are confident that Moussa Sissoko will be back in action before the end of the season.

The 30-year-old midfielder has not played for Tottenham since New Year’s Day, as reported by Football.London.

However, the report in the British tabloid has claimed that Spurs are confident that the former Newcastle United midfielder will be back in action before the season ends.

Stats

Sissoko has made 19 starts and one substitute appearance in the Premier League for Tottenham so far this season, scoring two goals and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

The France international has also made four starts and two substitute appearances in the Champions League for Spurs this campaign, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 season, the 30-year-old has made 27 starts and two substitute appearances in the league for Tottenham, providing three assists in the league, and he also made eight starts and two substitute appearances in the Champions League, according to WhoScored.

Jose Mourinho’s side are sixth in the Premier League table at the moment with 40 points from 27 matches.