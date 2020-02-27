Report: Tottenham have granted player his specific wish, relaxed over unlikely threat

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min returned to South Korea last week.

According to the Daily Mail, Tottenham Hotspur have allowed Son Heung-min to return to South Korea despite fears about coronavirus.

Son is currently out injured with a broken arm, and it's noted that he has a metal plate inserted right arm following a fracture in 2017.

The Spurs ace allegedly wanted the same surgeon to carry out the latest operation, and he jetted off to South Korea last week for that procedure after being given the green light by Tottenham, before he is set to return to England next week.

That all seems hugely positive for Spurs as they look to get Son back in action before the end of the season, but there was a level of risk in the decision given the coronavirus fears.

Son returned to Seoul, which is described as being within 150 miles of two of South Korea's worst-affected areas as coronavirus continues to leave parts of the Far East in danger.

Tottenham are claimed to be 'relaxed' about Son's return to South Korea, believing that he will be safe from the virus, but will ensure that he follows health guidelines.

No isolation time will be required for Son unless he actually suffers any of the symptoms of coronavirus, so there will be no threat of quarantine as things stand.

It still seems unlikely that Son will be back in the Spurs lineup any time soon, but he has had the operation now, and with coronavirus seemingly an unlikely threat, Son can focus on rehabbing his arm rather than worrying about anything else.