Report: Rangers confident of keeping youngster despite interest from Premier League five

Many Premier League clubs reportedly want Rangers' Scottish Premiership starlet Leon King.

Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool are both big fans of Ibrox starlet Leon King but Rangers are increasingly confident that the young defender will commit his future to the Scottish Premiership giants, as reported by the Daily Record.

The future of one of Britiain’s most promising centre-halves has come under real question of late.

Rangers’ failure to tie down King to a professional contract has a whole host of clubs from below the border circling. Premier League champions-in-waiting Liverpool are scouring the market for the next generation of potential superstars and, after luring Harvey Elliott and Sep Van der Berg to Anfield, the Record reports that The Reds have set their sights on King too.

Tottenham, Arsenal, Manchester United, Manchester City and even RB Leipzig have also been keeping tabs on the situation.

But it seems that Rangers have reached a breakthrough at last.

King rejected The Gers’ initial contract offer but, after manager Steven Gerrard stepped in to convince the young Scot to stay at Ibrox, it seems that he is now ready to put pen to paper on professional terms at last.

The Scotland youth star is unlikely to be playing regular first-team football any time soon, with Connor Goldson, Filip Helander, Nikola Katic and George Edmundson ahead of him in the pecking order, but this is still a major coup for a Rangers side who didn't want a repeat of the ‘Billy Gilmour’ situation.

A hugely talented 15-year-old swapped Ibrox for Chelsea three years ago and has since established himself as one of the most promising youngsters at a bona fide Premier League giant.

King, however, won’t be following in Gilmour’s footsteps.