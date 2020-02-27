Quick links

Report: Player doesn’t feel comfortable at Liverpool, mega offer coming

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool scores his sides second goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United at Anfield on February 24, 2020 in Liverpool, United...
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is reportedly on Real Madrid’s radar.

According to El Desmarque, Mohamed Salah does not feel comfortable at Liverpool and could leave at the end of the season, with Real Madrid interested in him.

It has been reported that Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane wants to sign Kylian Mbappe in the summer transfer window, but the Paris Saint-Germain forward will be too expensive for the Spanish and European giants.

Madrid have identified an alternative in Salah, who could be open to leaving Liverpool at the end of the season should he win the Premier League title, having clinched the Champions League during the 2018-19 campaign, according to the report.

 

The report has added that Madrid president Florentino Perez believes that an offer of €150 million (£127.37 million) will be enough for Liverpool to cash in on the 27-year-old Egypt international forward.

Liverpool stay

Salah has been at Liverpool since 2017 and is an important player at the Reds, and it is hard to imagine him being uncomfortable at Anfield.

After all, the Merseyside outfit's fans adore him, he is playing week in and week out and scoring goals, and the former Chelsea winger is also on the verge of adding the Premier League title to the Champions League crown.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

