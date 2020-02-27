Report: Newcastle summer signing had interest in January, months after snubbing Barcelona

Newcastle United almost loaned out midfielder Kyle Scott in January.

According to The Chronicle, Newcastle United midfielder Kyle Scott had interest from MLS and Championship sides in January – but a move didn't happen for two reasons.

It's claimed that Scott received interest during last month's transfer window, but one big problem was a groin injury that required surgery in the New Year.

Scott is only just back to full fitness, and it's added that he actually wanted to stay put at St James' Park in order to try and prove himself to Steve Bruce.

The summer signing from Chelsea turned down a trial at Barcelona in order to join Newcastle instead, arriving as a free agent after his Chelsea deal ended.

With Barca keen, there was a decent level of excitement over Scott, but he has yet to make a single first-team appearance for the club.

Injury has been a factor in that, but the 22-year-old has been playing for the Newcastle Under-23's in Premier League 2 and the EFL Trophy.

The midfielder will be hoping to impress Bruce after his return from injury, and his determination to play for the Newcastle first team rather than go out on loan may just show the Magpies boss that he has the attitude required.

If Newcastle are safe from relegation with a few games to go, it would be wise to give Scott a taste of Premier League football, but either way, it promises to be a big pre-season for him.