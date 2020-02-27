Report: Moyes wants West Ham to sign 30-year-old this summer

West Ham United reportedly want defender Domagoj Vida.

According to Takvim, West Ham United are interested in signing Besiktas defender Domagoj Vida at the end of the season.

It's claimed that David Moyes has specifically identified Vida as a top target for the summer, and is prepared to launch a move.

A move likely depends on West Ham avoiding relegation from the Premier League, as Vida surely won't be willing to make a move down to the Championship.

Vida, 30, has been a mainstay for Besiktas since his January 2018 move from Dynamo Kyiv, whilst he remains a consistent starter for Croatia having featured in each of the last four major tournaments.

Vida is a tough, physical centre back who can battle against anybody, but he's also quicker than you would expect for a player approaching the age of 31.

That in itself could be an issue though. West Ham have been signing players over the age of 30 for too long, bringing in players with little resale value.

That's essentially what Vida would be, even if he would bring a real warrior quality to West Ham's back four, whilst challenging with the likes of Issa Diop, Fabian Balbuena and Angelo Ogbonna.

Fans may not be too enthused about such a deal, but given the lack of consistent reliability of Turkish sources, this may be one to keep an eye on rather than expect to happen.