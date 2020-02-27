Report: Mourinho likes 19-year-old Spurs prospect 'a lot'

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Oliver Skipp has played once since Jose Mourinho took charge.

According to Football London, Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho likes Oliver Skipp ‘a lot’.

The Tottenham youngster has only appeared once since Mourinho took charge at Hotspur Way, but he has been part of the first-team squad regularly.

Skipp is still only 19, and it is suggested that he could be seen again before the season finishes.

Tottenham have strengthened in midfield recently though, with Gedson Fernandes arriving in January.

Central midfield is arguably the position where Mourinho is best stocked, with Tottenham having plenty of options now when everyone is fit.

Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso, Harry Winks, Eric Dier and Moussa Sissoko can all claim to be ahead of Skipp in the pecking order right now, so the teenager faces a big battle for game time.

Mourinho has proven that he is willing to put his faith in Tottenham’s youth already though, with Japhet Tanganga becoming a regular under the Portuguese boss.

Skipp has played 18 times for Tottenham’s first-team so far, and is considered to be one of the brightest prospects at the club.

Indeed, even when Mauricio Pochettino was in charge, Skipp was a youngster he identified as having a big talent.

Pochettino said he told Skipp after his first senior start on Talksport: "That is the difference between a player going to be a top player and a player who was going to be a normal player like me.

“Fantastic, fantastic. I think he played like a 30-year-old man.

“He was so relaxed, trying to play forward and trying to give the team what the team needs, plenty of energy, full energy, I am so proud of him."