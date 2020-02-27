Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Report: Tottenham Hotspur’s stance on what injured player wants to do

Subhankar Mondal
Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur embraces Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur as he walks off the pitch after picking up an injury during the Premier League match between...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is injured at the moment.

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Tottenham Hotspur and RB Leipzig at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 19, 2020 in...

According to The Sun, Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane wants to make a return to action in early April.

The England international striker has not played since rupturing a tendon in his left hamstring on New Year’s Day.

The 26-year-old is recovering well and is targeting a return to action in early April, but Spurs are unwilling to rush him back, according to the report in the British tabloid.

 

Not rushing back

Kane is one of the best strikers in the world, and the 26-year-old is being missed by Tottenham at the moment.

While it would be great for Spurs if the striker is fully fit and available for selection after the international break next month, the North London outfit should be careful about rushing him back.

Spurs’ reported stance of not willing to rush Kane back is sensible, as he could be injured again.

The 26-year-old striker scored 11 goals and provided two assists in 20 Premier League appearances and scored six goals in five Champions League games for Tottenham this season, according to WhoScored.

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur stretches to shoot during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Tottenham Hotspur at St Mary's Stadium on January 01, 2020 in Southampton,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch