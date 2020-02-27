Report: Tottenham Hotspur’s stance on what injured player wants to do

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is injured at the moment.

According to The Sun, Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane wants to make a return to action in early April.

The England international striker has not played since rupturing a tendon in his left hamstring on New Year’s Day.

The 26-year-old is recovering well and is targeting a return to action in early April, but Spurs are unwilling to rush him back, according to the report in the British tabloid.

Not rushing back

Kane is one of the best strikers in the world, and the 26-year-old is being missed by Tottenham at the moment.

While it would be great for Spurs if the striker is fully fit and available for selection after the international break next month, the North London outfit should be careful about rushing him back.

Spurs’ reported stance of not willing to rush Kane back is sensible, as he could be injured again.

The 26-year-old striker scored 11 goals and provided two assists in 20 Premier League appearances and scored six goals in five Champions League games for Tottenham this season, according to WhoScored.