Report: Club plan to sign striker for £2m imminently, amid claims Leeds will pay £5m

Zulte Waregem are reportedly planning to buy Cyle Larin imminently.

According to Fanatik, Zulte Waregem are planning to activate the purchase option in Cyle Larin's loan move amid claims he could head to Leeds United.

It's claimed that Zulte can buy Larin at any time in his loan deal from Besiktas for €2.5million (£2million), and they're now set to do that imminently.

The report notes that Leeds want Larin, and would be willing to more than double Zulte's money by offering £5million for him this summer.

Given that Jean-Kevin Augustin still has a chance to win a permanent move, we're a little sceptical that Leeds are already communicating a desire to pay that kind of fee.

Still, if Leeds somehow don't win promotion, Larin may make sense as a cheaper option than Augustin, and Leeds have actually been linked before.

In 2017, The Sun reported that Leeds wanted Larin as Victor Orta pursued a move, but ended up missing out as he joined Besiktas instead.

This season, the Canadian striker has hit nine goals and 11 assists for Zulte, so it's no great surprise that they want to secure him permanently.

It may just be a ploy to ensure they can rake in profit for him, but it does seem that if Leeds want him, they'll have to negotiate with Zulte rather than Besiktas.