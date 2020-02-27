Quick links

Report: Champions League ace wanted by Italian giants, Aston Villa sold him for a loss

AC Milan reportedly want ex-Aston Villa misfit Pierluigi Gollini.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, AC Milan are interested in snapping up Atalanta's former Aston Villa goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini.

It's claimed that Juventus want to sign Milan superstar Gianluigi Donnarumma, and are prepared to put forward a big offer this summer to land him.

Milan want around €60million (£51million) for Donnarumma, but may tempted to cash in for cheaper and reinvest some of the cash in another young Italian stopper – Gollini.

 

The 24-year-old has rebuilt his career with Atalanta, and having impressed in the Champions Legue this season, Milan now want to land him.

Atalanta would be in a strong position to demand big money for Gollini, and that may just leave Villa kicking themselves for selling him.

Villa landed Gollini in 2016, bringing the former Manchester United stopper back to English football after a spell back in Italy with Hellas Verona.

Gollini made just 20 appearances for Villa, struggling to make an impact before quickly heading back to Italy with Atalanta, penning an 18-month loan deal before it became permanent for £3.75million - £250,000 shy of what Villa paid for him.

Now, three years on from his exit, Gollini is wanted by Milan in a potentially big move – let's hope Villa put a hefty sell-on clause into his exit deal.

