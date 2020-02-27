Report: Arsenal want £15m star who described Gunners move as an 'honour' last year

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal might need a new creative kingpin - could Red Bull Salzburg's Dominik Szoboszlai be the next hero of the Emirates?

Arsenal have made a new creative midfielder one of their top targets ahead in the off-season with Red Bull Salzburg star Dominik Szoboszlai right at the top of their wishlist, according to Football London.

The dominant force of Austrian football will be dreading the summer months.

Salzburg lost both Erling Haaland and Takumi Minamino to Dortmund and Liverpool in January while Hwang Hee-Chan, the only remaining member of their much-vaunted front three, is also expected to be on his way sooner rather than later.

Set-piece specialist Szoboszlai, too, has admirers all over Europe. Football London reports that Juventus, Milan and Lazio are interested while Arsenal could also revisit a deal they looked at during the summer of 2019.

A Hungarian playmaker with a supreme natural talent reminiscent of his nation's ‘Mighty Magyars’ heyday, Szoboszlai looks a perfect fit for Mikel Arteta’s new-look Arsenal with his defence-splitting passes and long-range shooting making him a potential Mesut Ozil understudy.

Speaking to Goal last year, the Budapest-born 19-year-old admitted that it was a ‘huge honour’ to be linked with a club of Arsenal’s stature.

And, with a lack of cutting edge from central midfield threatening to hamstring the Gunners’ development under an ambitious new coach, Szoboszlai could have a big role to play should a dream move come true before the 2020/21 campaign kicks off.

The Sun (2 October, page 52) reported that it would take a bid of £15 million to convince Salzburg to cash in on their latest superstar-to-be.